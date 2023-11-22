Destiny 2 is collaborating with The Witcher to bring Geralt-inspired gear to its next season

Destiny 2 is getting ready for its next season, and with this, players are getting some fantastic new gear inspired by the White Wolf.

Destiny 2's Season of the Wish will introduce a set of Geralt-inspired gear; players will be able to unlock all of these once the upcoming season starts on November 28. We also know that this collaboration with The Witcher will also provide players with "armor ornaments, a Ghost shell, ship, Sparrow, emote, and finisher," according to a tweet from Destiny Bulletin.

From what we've seen already in an official Tweet from Destiny 2, it looks like this collaboration will be one to remember. Each starting class can be seen wearing gear inspired by Geralt of Rivia. The Titan class has the iconic characters' famous armor, while the Hunter and Warlock have cloaks and breastplates that look like they have been pulled straight from The Witcher series.

This fantastic collaboration in Season of the Wish isn't the first time Destiny 2 players have been treated to incredible cosmetics. Earlier this year, players were treated to tons of Destiny 2 crossover content, which included items and gear inspired by PlayStation titles like Horizon Forbidden West and Ghost of Tsushima.

The Season of the Wish also marks an important occasion for Destiny 2 as it is the final season before the upcoming Final Shape expansion goes live in February 2024. This expansion will conclude the Light and Dark Saga, a narrative that began in 2017 when Destiny 2 was released.

That's all the information concerning the collaboration available for the time being; however, as we draw closer to the next season, here's hoping that we'll learn even more exciting news concerning these brilliant items and gear.

