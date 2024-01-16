Cities: Skylines 2 developers have noticed 'a growing tendency of toxicity in our community'

Cities: Skylines 2 has had a rough time since its launch in late 2023, and unfortunately, even after a few patches and various promises from the developers of Colossal Order, there are still some players in the community who have had enough.

Cities: Skylines 2 is always changing, thanks to its responsive dev team, which usually takes ideas and listens to problems from the community; however, this open line of communication may soon come to an end. The CEO of Colossal Order, Mariina Hallikainen, discussed the "growing tendency of toxicity in our community" and what the repercussions of this may be in a recent blog post.

The toxicity in question is apparently the worst the dev team has ever experienced. "[It's] not only directed towards our devs but also our fellow community members - resulting in people hesitating to engage with the community," Hallikainen explained. "In the long run, this will really hurt not only the mood and the happiness of community members but also discourage creativity and modding, something we would be very sad to see."

We have always treasured having the devs present on the different social platforms and having direct communication with the community, but our biggest responsibility will always be protecting the team and making sure they work in a safe environment so they are allowed to do their best staying motivated and productive."

However, the Cities: Skylines 2 devs still want to encourage helpful criticism from the community as it's a fantastic way to get a feel for where the city-building sim is and how much players are enjoying it. For those wanting to make helpful comments, here's the best way to go about it, according to Hallikainen:

Give feedback and disagree, but do it constructively! Be specific and detailed, and don't worry about what others think. We have a diverse community so opinions and experiences will always vary.

Assume people mean well and remember that tone can be hard to convey in writing.

Help us make the community a nice place for everyone by showing your fellow mayors how to give constructive feedback.

Always be kind

