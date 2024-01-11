CD Projekt Red veteran joins Rebel Wolves as the studio begins work on a dark fantasy RPG
The recently founded Polish studio Rebel Wolves has just appointed a new creative director, and clearly, its future is in reliable hands.
Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz is the newest addition to the Rebel Wolves roster as the creative director. Previously, Tomaszkiewicz spent almost 13 years at CD Projekt Red acting as quest director on Cyberpunk 2077 and lead quest designer on The Witcher 3. He also has experience working as the principal narrative designer on the upcoming League of Legends-universe MMO at Riot Games.
"It's great to join many of my old-time friends and meet new ones. I can't wait for everyone to see what the team has been up to for quite a while now," Tomaszkiewicz said in a LinkedIn post celebrating his new job.
“There are so many fantastic RPGs out there today. However, I feel that there’s not only enough space but also a hunger among players for more captivating stories,” said Tomaszkiewicz (via VGC).
“We aim to deliver an experience that will allow for a variety of choices and room for experimentation when replayed. Helping craft this experience with so many talented people will be my mission at Rebel Wolves, and I can’t wait for everyone to see what the team has been up to for quite a while now.”
There are plenty of other developers at Rebel Wolves who previously worked on titles like The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077, such as Tomasz Tinc, the chief publishing officer. Currently, the Polish studio is working on an AAA story-driven RPG saga, which will be available on PCs and next-gen consoles, hopefully meaning PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. As of yet, there is no more information on the upcoming RPG or when it is scheduled to release.
