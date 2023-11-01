Capcom doesn't seem to like mods, with one programmer saying it's like 'cheating'

Capcom has managed to strike fear into the hearts of some players thanks to its most recent comments about modding games.

The publisher, known for fantastic titles like Resident Evil 4 remake or Street Fighter 6, recently held an anti-cheat and anti-piracy discussion, in a video which you can find on the Capcom R&D YouTube channel. One of the key topics touched upon throughout this video is modding and the impact that it has on a game.

One of Capcom's programmers, Taro Yahagi, explained that while some players may love mods and the possibilities that they afford, they should actually be frowned upon. “Mods are popular with users because they allow them to add or change various features to an existing game,” Yahagi said. When you think about mods in this way, what they do internally to a game isn't that different from cheating. Some may even cause a company "reputational damage".

"For the purposes of anti-cheat and anti-piracy, all mods are defined as cheats. That is to say that mods that are not officially supported by the game are impossible to distinguish from cheat tools, implementation-wise," Yahagi said.

While some mods are simply made to be funny or add something that players deem necessary to a game, not all are made equal. Sometimes, certain mods can be malicious or buggy, which in turn increases Capcom's workloads as affected players rush to the publisher's support centers for answers.

In response, Capcom has added the anti-temper technology, Denuvo, to many of its games. However, this addition wasn't received well by fans, so in April 2023, Resident Evil 8: Village was updated to have this software removed.

While the future of modding accessibility may hang precariously in the balance after this anti-cheat discussion, for the time being, many players can still find a range of mods which can be added to various games.

If you are a fan of getting creative with games, then check out these impressive PC mods, as well as the best Minecraft mods available to download right now.