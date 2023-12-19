Call of Duty 'Codmas' event announced for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Call of Duty: Warzone are getting the festive treatment with the latest 'Codmas' holiday event.

Starting today (December 19) through to January 3, players can jump into the shooter and experience a new set of seasonal maps and modes and be rewarded with a host of unique prizes and more.

"Let the festivities begin early with the upcoming CODMAS event!" the official blog post reads. "This year, the Halloween spirit has bled over into the winter holidays with the appearance of Santa Gnaws, here to spread horror and fear to the Operators of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Call of Duty: Warzone."

First up is Santa's Slayground, an in-game event which requires players to complete eight challenges to earn rewards like consumable items and cosmetics, including the 'Christmas Skulls' Calling Card and 'Elfsecution' Finishing Move.

Two themed map reskins have been added - called Shipmas and Hangover - to reflect the holiday season, and to make things more festive, Activision has added Infectious Holiday and Snowfight, two new limited-time modes and a "twist on two fan-favorite party modes."

With Infectious Holiday, you can play Infected in a lobby of Santa Claus Operators and transform into the Zombie Santa Skin, while Snowfight - a Gunfight variation - will require the first two rounds to be decided by a snowball fight.

Time to get into the Holiday Spirit with Santa’s Slayground 🎄🎁❄️ Infectious Holiday and Snowfight Modes🗺️ Shipment and High Rise get festive reskins 🧟 The Undead Zombie Santa takes Urzikstan by train pic.twitter.com/dQhIYO7LxRDecember 19, 2023 See more

"Capture the suspiciously yellow snowball in the center of the map for a one-hit elimination," the post explains. "After regular Loadouts return in the third round, players can still loot snowballs placed throughout the map."

New seasonal enemy models have also been added in Zombies, along with music and snowballs, the latter of which can be used for deadly attacks against foes.

As for Warzone, players will be treated to the limited-time Slay Ride Resurgence Playlist which will reward "high-quality loot" and a special Emblem for "decorating trees and taking on Santa in an ambush on the seasonal train" in Urzikstan.

There's also the "Face the Vortex" event - which begins on January 3 and ends on January 17 - and the first in-game event of 2024 after Codmas, where players must progress through 15 available rewards by playing in the Vortex-themed maps Tetanus, Satan’s Quarry, and Sporeyard. There's plenty to look forward to in the next month.

