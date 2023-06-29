Best LGBTQ+ dating sim games - fun for everyone
The best LGBTQ+ dating sim games available right now
The best LGBTQ+ dating sim games will offer players brilliant representation and diverse storytelling in a way that is often lacking in mainstream games and media.
While representation is gradually growing with major titles like The Last of Us 2 exploring Ellie's relationships more and Final Fantasy 16 exploring queer romances explicitly for the first time, there's still room to do more.
Thankfully many LGBTQ+ and indie developers have stepped up to the mark and have created a ton of fantastic diverse games that are now some of the best dating games in their own right, enabling players to explore sexuality through a fun and safe lens.
For now, check out our list of the best LGBTQ+ dating sim games and keep updated on all the best sales with our Amazon Prime Day gaming deals.
Best LGBTQ+ dating sim games
Why you can trust TechRadar We spend hours testing every product or service we review, so you can be sure you’re buying the best. Find out more about how we test.
Monster Prom
Available on: PC
Monster Prom is a fantastic inclusive dating sim that allows players to play as up to four different monsters. You can choose your own pronouns and who you date, with six various monsters available for you to take to prom.
However, it's not as simple as just asking, you need to take your time and get to know the monster of your fancy whether that be a buff werewolf, a hipster vampire, or a goth snake lady. There are plenty of questions and paths to take in this dating sim meaning that no one playthrough is ever the same.
Monster Prom also has a brilliant multiplayer feature that allows players to enter the world of monster dating with up to four friends. In this, you can play mini-games and compete for the hand of a monster in hopes of getting to prom with a date.
Lovebirb
Available on: PC
Lovebirb is a rhythm-based inclusive dating sim that is all about finding love one date at a time. You can use your own dating app and swipe away to meet birbs in your area, but that's only the beginning.
Rather than just answer complicated and personal questions you'll have to strut your stuff and impress your potential partner with some sick dance moves. If you get it right you'll be spoiled for choice, however, one misstep can create some awkward moments.
While it may not be as slick as Hi-Fi Rush, it's still brilliant uncomplicated fun and a fantastically unique dating sim.
I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
Available on: PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC
I Was a Teenage Exocolonist is a colorful dating sim where you spend your teenage years on an alien planet and explore, grow up, and ultimately fall in love.
In this RPG with card-based battles, the choices you make and skills you master will have far-reaching consequences later on in your life and on the survival of your colony.
"It is a truly special experience that takes advantage of its interactive medium to deliver an intimate and emotionally resonant story that amuses and captivates again and again." according to TechRadar Gaming's own Cat Bussell.
Stardew Valley
Available on: Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and Android
While Stardew Valley is a fantastic farming simulator game many players love it for more than just its crops and mines.
With 12 unique romanceable characters you'll always find someone in Stardew Valley that you want to be around. Each character lives their own life, with different schedules, birthdays, and unique mini-cutscenes. As you become closer by giving gifts and asking questions you'll get to know the residents more, and they'll begin to look after and care for you as well.
There's a good reason it's a standout on our best indie games list.
Arcade Spirits
Available on: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC
Arcade Spirits is a diverse romantic visual novel that follows an alternative timeline where the 1983 video game crash never took place. Instead, it's 20XX and you're just starting a new job at the Funplex game arcade.
You can design your character from the ground up, with options for pronouns, hairstyle, skin tone, hair color, and eye color that are reflected throughout the artwork. This RPG also allows for every kind of relationship whether that be romantic or platonic.
Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator
Available on: PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and Android
When Dream Daddy was first released in 2017 it took the internet by storm as everyone was obsessed with finding their chosen family.
While many came for the hunky men more stayed for the surprisingly heartfelt content and relatable characters. There are dad-themed mini and micro games, a fantastic original score, and of course a truckload of dad puns around every corner. So if you're a fan of hot goth dads and meaningful dialogue, this is the dating sim for you.
Boyfriend Dungeon
Available on: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
Boyfriend Dungeon is a comedic roguelike where you can date your swords, daggers, and polearms to level them up.
There are nine weapons to choose from with various combat styles. You can hit hard and dodge quickly with a dagger or mow down enemies with your trusty lightsaber. Rescue damaged weapons from an unforgiving dungeon and nurse them back to health by taking them to nightclubs or crafting them gifts.
It's not the most straightforward approach to dating but it's full of brilliant action and funny moments that'll even rival some of the titles on our best roguelike games list.
No matter what kind of dating game you prefer to play, whether it's multiplayer, rhythm-based, or a rogulike, these dating sims are a brilliant way for fans to have some fun and understand their gender and sexuality.
TechRadar Newsletter
Sign up to receive daily breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis, deals and more from the world of tech.
Elie is a Features Writer for TechRadar Gaming, here to write about anything new or slightly weird. Before writing for TRG, Elie studied for a Masters at Cardiff University JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs or editing the gaming section for their student publications.
Elie’s first step into gaming was through Pokémon but they've taken the natural next step in the horror genre. Any and every game that would keep you up at night is on their list to play - despite the fact that one of Elie’s biggest fears is being chased.