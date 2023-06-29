Best LGBTQ+ dating sim games - fun for everyone

The best LGBTQ+ dating sim games will offer players brilliant representation and diverse storytelling in a way that is often lacking in mainstream games and media.

While representation is gradually growing with major titles like The Last of Us 2 exploring Ellie's relationships more and Final Fantasy 16 exploring queer romances explicitly for the first time, there's still room to do more.

Thankfully many LGBTQ+ and indie developers have stepped up to the mark and have created a ton of fantastic diverse games that are now some of the best dating games in their own right, enabling players to explore sexuality through a fun and safe lens.

For now, check out our list of the best LGBTQ+ dating sim games

Best LGBTQ+ dating sim games

(Image credit: Those Awesome Guys)

Monster Prom Date a demon and take them to prom

Available on: PC



Monster Prom is a fantastic inclusive dating sim that allows players to play as up to four different monsters. You can choose your own pronouns and who you date, with six various monsters available for you to take to prom.

However, it's not as simple as just asking, you need to take your time and get to know the monster of your fancy whether that be a buff werewolf, a hipster vampire, or a goth snake lady. There are plenty of questions and paths to take in this dating sim meaning that no one playthrough is ever the same.

Monster Prom also has a brilliant multiplayer feature that allows players to enter the world of monster dating with up to four friends. In this, you can play mini-games and compete for the hand of a monster in hopes of getting to prom with a date.

(Image credit: Anonymous Penguin Studio)

Lovebirb Swipe right on beat

Available on: PC

Lovebirb is a rhythm-based inclusive dating sim that is all about finding love one date at a time. You can use your own dating app and swipe away to meet birbs in your area, but that's only the beginning.

Rather than just answer complicated and personal questions you'll have to strut your stuff and impress your potential partner with some sick dance moves. If you get it right you'll be spoiled for choice, however, one misstep can create some awkward moments.

While it may not be as slick as Hi-Fi Rush, it's still brilliant uncomplicated fun and a fantastically unique dating sim.

(Image credit: Finji)

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist The beauty of adolescence

Available on: PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist is a colorful dating sim where you spend your teenage years on an alien planet and explore, grow up, and ultimately fall in love.

In this RPG with card-based battles, the choices you make and skills you master will have far-reaching consequences later on in your life and on the survival of your colony.

"It is a truly special experience that takes advantage of its interactive medium to deliver an intimate and emotionally resonant story that amuses and captivates again and again." according to TechRadar Gaming's own Cat Bussell.

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

Available on: Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and Android

While Stardew Valley is a fantastic farming simulator game many players love it for more than just its crops and mines.

With 12 unique romanceable characters you'll always find someone in Stardew Valley that you want to be around. Each character lives their own life, with different schedules, birthdays, and unique mini-cutscenes. As you become closer by giving gifts and asking questions you'll get to know the residents more, and they'll begin to look after and care for you as well.

There's a good reason it's a standout on our best indie games list.

(Image credit: PQube)

Arcade Spirits Alternative timeline fun

Available on: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC

Arcade Spirits is a diverse romantic visual novel that follows an alternative timeline where the 1983 video game crash never took place. Instead, it's 20XX and you're just starting a new job at the Funplex game arcade.

You can design your character from the ground up, with options for pronouns, hairstyle, skin tone, hair color, and eye color that are reflected throughout the artwork. This RPG also allows for every kind of relationship whether that be romantic or platonic.

(Image credit: Game Grumps)

Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator Hi blank, I'm Dad.

Available on: PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and Android

When Dream Daddy was first released in 2017 it took the internet by storm as everyone was obsessed with finding their chosen family.

While many came for the hunky men more stayed for the surprisingly heartfelt content and relatable characters. There are dad-themed mini and micro games, a fantastic original score, and of course a truckload of dad puns around every corner. So if you're a fan of hot goth dads and meaningful dialogue, this is the dating sim for you.

(Image credit: Kitfox Games)

Boyfriend Dungeon Date your weapons

Available on: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Boyfriend Dungeon is a comedic roguelike where you can date your swords, daggers, and polearms to level them up.

There are nine weapons to choose from with various combat styles. You can hit hard and dodge quickly with a dagger or mow down enemies with your trusty lightsaber. Rescue damaged weapons from an unforgiving dungeon and nurse them back to health by taking them to nightclubs or crafting them gifts.

It's not the most straightforward approach to dating but it's full of brilliant action and funny moments that'll even rival some of the titles on our best roguelike games list.

No matter what kind of dating game you prefer to play, whether it's multiplayer, rhythm-based, or a rogulike, these dating sims are a brilliant way for fans to have some fun and understand their gender and sexuality.