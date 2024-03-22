Assassin's Creed Jade could arrive in 2025 according to a new report

The upcoming Assassin’s Creed mobile game Assassin’s Creed Jade could now be set to be released in 2025 according to a new report.

The information comes from Reuters, who spoke to internal sources at Tencent-owned Level Infinite that suggest the game has spent at least four years in development, will be released in 2025, and was originally intended to be released this year.

Developed by the Tencent-owned Level Infinite in collaboration with Ubisoft, the internal delay comes amid a wider shift in focus at the mobile gaming giant which is reportedly reallocating its resources from large-scale open-world adventures to more casual party games.

One such title is the recently released DreamStar, a colorful online game that looks like an interesting blend of Fall Guys and massively multiplayer online (MMO) mechanics. Original properties like this avoid the costly royalty fees associated with developing mobile installments for existing franchises owned by other developers.

The stealth series goes mobile

Set in Ancient China, Assassin’s Creed Jade was originally announced back in 2022 and seems like it’s going to be a solid installment in the long-running stealth action franchise - if it ever arrives.

The story follows Xia, an all-new protagonist who is tasked with protecting their homeland from a sinister band of raiders. The game blends elements of live-service design with more traditional Assassin’s Creed staples, such as an expansive open-world and fast-paced melee combat with new weapons like Chinese spears and double swords.

It received a closed beta that allowed a select group of players to test the game in August 2023, though access was very limited. A gameplay trailer was released around the same time, showing just over a minute of in-game footage. If this trailer is anything to go by, Assassin’s Creed Jade boasts pretty impressive visuals for a mobile title with lush forests and intricately detailed ancient Chinese architecture.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Although Assassin's Creed Jade is being developed exclusively for mobile platforms, the latest PC and console release Assassin's Creed Mirage, which we rated a rare four and a half out of five stars in our review when it launched last year, was recently made available on the iPhone 15 Pro.