What is file syncing and how does it work?

File synchronization is a method for ensuring that the same file, accessed across several different devices, remains consistent and up-to-date. File syncing has become increasingly common as businesses adopt cloud computing on a wider scale. With cloud storage now used to save the majority of enterprise data, employees may access documents using their smartphones , laptops , or tablets .

What’s more, the rise of hybrid working has meant that individuals may access documents on a work device one day and a personal one the next. This has increased the role that file syncing plays within the business world. In terms of security, backup and mobile access, file syncing is essential to modern business; without it, the flexibility offered by cloud computing is greatly diminished.

The two main types of file syncing software

File syncing solutions generally come in two main types: one-way and two-way synchronization. With one-way synchronization, there is a primary device and any changes here are reflected when the document is accessed through a secondary device. However, changes made on these secondary devices are not pushed to the “master” document located on the primary device. With two-way synchronization, on the other hand, files are copied in both directions and they are kept in sync regardless of where changes are implemented.

How many file syncing software providers are there?

As mentioned, the growing popularity of cloud computing has resulted in a substantial increase in the number of vendors. This is reflected in the number of businesses offering file syncing solutions.

In our comprehensive review of the best file syncing solutions on the market, you’ll see that services are offered by businesses large and small. Google and Microsoft both provide file syncing services as part of their cloud platforms but there are also a whole host of smaller players that have offerings specifically geared towards file syncing. The likes of Sync.com , GoodSync, and Syncplicity all provide good file syncing solutions that are worth investigating further.

What should you look for in a good file syncing solution?

Simplicity and accessibility are two of the key criteria for any file syncing solution. Businesses will want a solution that works for a wide range of file types to give their employees the most flexibility when choosing their solutions. Storage capacity is another important consideration, as is the price you’ll be asked to pay. While many platforms with file syncing capabilities have free plans, these may not be sufficient for all businesses.

The interface for each file syncing solution will also determine its ease of use and, therefore, how users access its features. The type of cloud where your files are stored should also be clearly explained with any file syncing solution - be it public or private. Some file syncing solutions even let users choose where their data is stored.

File synchronization: Step-by-step

Although each type of file synchronization software works slightly differently, they all employ broadly similar methodologies. Users first have to select the files they want to synchronize. With a cloud storage solution that simply offers built-in synchronisation, this is usually pretty straightforward. Google Drive, for example, lets users work on documents, spreadsheets or presentations via its own web-based software - any changes are synchronized in real-time for different users or devices.

For bespoke file syncing platforms where you want to ensure that locally stored files are synced. There may be some manual input required. However, many file syncing platforms will automatically scan your chosen files for changes before syncing at a predetermined interval - say, every hour, so the files you store in the cloud are always up to date.

How cloud syncing has transformed the workplace

In the days before file syncing, collaboration took place by gathering your relevant team members around a single computer - hopefully, at least, in a private meeting room. The benefit of cloud file syncing is that multiple individuals can collaborate on the same document, with updates being apparent to all parties in real time. One team member could be sat at their desk in the office, one could be travelling to an external meeting, and another could be working from home. The location doesn’t matter. As long as each individual has access to an internet connection, they can see, amend, and comment on the same document with file syncing.

Given that businesses are more likely to have employees, partners, and clients based all over the world, file syncing has eliminated huge barriers to collaboration. There is so much opportunity for miscommunication if duplicate files are being emailed back and forth and you end up with “document version 15” being shared to all parties. With file syncing, you avoid this and everything is streamlined.

