This week's best PC games are a great way to enjoy the change in season

It's been quite busy on the PC gaming front, as tons of titles both old and new were announced through TGS 2022. However, while we wait for most of those games to drop later in 2022 and in 2023, there are still plenty of gems to play now.

The biggest drop on PC of course has to be the Judgment series, but we also have recent popular titles like I Was a Teenage Exocolonist, as well as an early access stealth game, a free-to-play title highlighted in the Game Devs of Color Expo 2022, and a dark and dreary eldritch abomination filled roguelike RPG.

There’s definitely something for everyone in this week’s batch of games, so be sure to check out these games listed below – you won’t be disappointed by their quality.

The Judgment Collection

Easily the biggest PC announcement and release for TGS 2022 week, The Judgment Collection features both games in the series – Judgment and Lost Judgment – as well as the DLC for the second title, Lost Judgment - The Kaito Files Story Expansion. The Judgment series are action-adventure games developed by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and are a spin-off of the Yakuza franchise.

You play as private detective Takayuki Yagami who investigates serial murder cases over the course of the two games, with his partner taking over the lead role in The Kaito Files. Combat is similar to the action brawler style of the Yakuza titles in which you switch between crane and tiger-style, the former being meant for groups of enemies and the latter for individuals. The second title adds snake-style, which is used for counterattacking and disarming enemies.

There are also investigation segments in which you search a crime scene for evidence, which involves mechanics like lock-picking and wearing disguises. Part of that involves tailing missions, which are the stealth sections of the games that have you track down and follow suspects around the city. While this series is by means perfect, with combat not as refined as it could be and the overall quality of the storytelling dipping a bit in the second game, it’s an incredible and deep series that’s completely worth investing in.

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

The premise has, like the title suggests, you playing a teenager who is part of mankind’s first extrasolar space colony. From there you can choose what path you want to take at many turns like focusing on your studies versus diving headfirst into the new environment, or whether to focus on introducing new technology versus being more harmonious with nature.

Gameplay flows through the use of card battles that determine the outcome of events. As you grow up on an alien planet, you experience over 800 story events from your past and present lives, including dates, fights with parents, combat with hostile aliens, and more.

There’s a reason why this game made waves at launch, and it’s not only due to the gorgeous artwork and addictive gameplay. The way this title takes the concept of colonizing a planet and actually addresses the nature of that trope: that humanity would have to face a reckoning that, unlike Earth, it is not assumed that we’ll be the top predator on the planet. It also delves into what being a teenager is like, especially one thrown into such an unfamiliar and unstable world in one of the most vital developmental times of their life. It’s a fascinating game in both story and gameplay, and it stays with you for a long time after you finish.

Gloomwood

If you ever played and enjoyed stealth titles like Metal Gear Solid, early Assassin's Creed games, Hitman, and more, Gloomwood will be right up your alley. The early access game takes place in a dark, Victorian city that’s been overrun by an ancient curse and your character is trapped. Forced to survive until escape, you need to make use of both a deluge of weird weapons and your brains as you stealth around danger.

Gloomwood takes a mechanic that’s often used as sections of a whole package and turns that into the entire game. What you use stealth to accomplish is wholly up to you, but the only method you use to accomplish your goals is stealth. You need to manipulate tactics such as sound, line of sight, and shadows in order to best each foe,

The AI is smart and unpredictable, two features often missing from most stealth segments in other games, but which serve to make Gloomwood far more refined in comparison. The creepy setting and music sell the immersion well, putting you on edge every step of the way. This is one early access title to keep track of.

Dot’s Home

Dot’s Home is one of the titles featured for Game Devs of Color Expo 2022, and for good reason. It’s a game that speaks to many poor black people, especially those who live in its setting of Detroit, as it deals with reconciling family history and home while experiencing the forces of racism, poverty, and changing neighborhoods.

It’s a single-player adventure game that presents the player with various scenarios concerning difficult topics like redlining, urban renewal, and gentrification, then asks them to make choices. According to the official summary, the ultimate question of this game is: “How did your family end up where they are today, and how much choice did they really have in that journey?”

The art is well-drawn, well-animated, and colorful, with some great character expressions. It truly evokes the older point-and-click style adventure games popular in the early 2000s, but without falling into the common trap of overstaying its welcome. Not to mention that it’s completely free, so there’s no reason why you shouldn’t play this game over the weekend.

Darkest Dungeon

Many games try to capture the exact atmosphere and story elements of eldritch horror, but Darkest Dungeon is one of the best examples of the genre. With its dark and dank visuals, gameplay that starts out hard and becomes even more difficult from there, and a class and battle system that both encourages attachment to your party and then punishes you for it.

Gameplay itself is a mix of RPG and roguelike mechanics, with the former dictating combat against enemies and bosses in order to clear out a dungeon and the latter dictating what kind of enemies, obstacles, buffs and debuffs, and more will await you in your current dungeon run. There’s also permadeath because this is a game that makes you live with your choices.

Darkest Dungeon is an incredibly well-crafted game but it is also a stressful game that will keep you on the emotional edge at all times. It’s a game that understands that tragedy is an intrinsic part of eldritch horror, and there isn't enough Laudanum in the world to hold back the horrors of the unknown.