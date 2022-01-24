This password manager deal is too good to pass up

Keeping your online accounts and sensitive files away from cybercriminals is a must, but memorizing strong and unique passwords for all your web-based services can be a nightmare.

However, with a leading password manager, securing account credentials and personal data is simple - and there's no need to compromise on convenience.

Keeper Security is one such example, with strong protections and a range of features that make password management simple. For readers of TechRadar Pro, Keeper has slashed 30% off the price of its popular Unlimited and Family plans until February 28.

Keeper Unlimited Plan: $24.49/year| 1 user

Save 30% - The perfect plan for a single user, with features including unlimited password storage, strong password generation, autofill, biometric login and more.

Keeper Family Plan: $52.49/year | 5 users

Save 30% - Up to five users get all the awesome features of the Unlimited plan, plus a personal private vault for sensitive files.

The Keeper Unlimited plan is now available for just $24.49/£20.99 per year, with unlimited password storage, secure password generation, autofill and more.

To keep your whole household protected, meanwhile, the Keeper Family plan is the best option. For $52.49/£50.39 per year, it offers five users all the benefits of the Unlimited plan, plus 10GB secure cloud storage.

Why is this a great deal?

Keeper Security is a reliable service that solves a problem that all web users face: forgetting their account passwords. It lets you manage your credentials from any device and any location, and the interface is easy to navigate for even the least tech-savvy users.

Aside from keeping your passwords safe, Keeper Security also offers various additional perks, such as emergency access, dark web monitoring, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging and more.

Assistance is also available 24/7 to ensure you're not just protected against data theft and credential stuffing attacks, but well supported too. At 30% off, this password manager deal is not to be missed.