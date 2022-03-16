An RX 6700 XT for $549 is the best proof yet that graphics card prices are falling

It's not exactly news - graphics card prices are falling - at least on eBay if recent reports are anything to go by. However, we may be starting to see the beginnings of this trend reflected at non-auction retailers - finally.

Right now at Newegg, for example, you can get your hands on an ASRock Radeon RX 6700 XT for $549.99 if you purchase it via the Newegg Mobile App. This is pretty much the lowest price we've seen on a mid to upper-range GPU in the past year and only about $70 more than RRP. It's not cheap - let's not get ahead of ourselves here - but it's a very good indicator that non-auction retailers are starting to play ball.

Hoping for an Nvidia GPU? We were too - kind of. However, the RX 6700 XT is still one of the best graphics cards you can buy right now and only slightly behind an RTX 3070 in benchmarking. Considering this particular listing is actually cheaper than an RTX 3060 Ti at Newegg, it's probably the best bang for the buck option on the market right now if you were to buy a new graphics card upfront.

If you follow the link to Newegg, you'll see the card listed for $599. If you're interested in getting the full saving, you'll need to download the Newegg app, add the card to your card, then use the code MBLCATE at checkout.

Note, because this graphics card is still a bit over MSRP, and because we think there's still room for graphics card prices to fall further, we're stopping short of giving this one a full recommendation. We think it's generally wiser to wait it out for the time being. However, if you're in desperate need of a replacement, this is a good deal, given the context.

Radeon RX 6700 XT at Newegg

ASRock Radeon RX 6700 XT: $799.99 $549.99 at Newegg

A sign of things to come?

Yep, we think so - or at least we hope so (like really, really). It's been widely reported by TechRadar and other sites that prices are already tumbling, but these reports have generally been based on data from eBay.

Getting data from other retailers has proven tricky as many big sites don't generally like being scraped for information. In short, we're basing our assumptions off anecdotal evidence here, but hopefully, this deal is the first of many to come.

Interestingly, this listing was first posted yesterday, and it's still in stock. Demand is generally lower on AMD cards than their Nvidia counterparts, but we're honestly surprised this one is still hanging around, considering it's a decent mining card. Has demand finally been met? Are people really that averse to buying an AMD GPU? Tough questions to answer. Either way, we're just happy things are seemingly going in the right direction.