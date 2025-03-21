Zapier AI is a powerful cross-platform tool for automating repetitive everyday tasks. It’s already one of our favorite apps for working from home.

With the addition of AI, you can now create complex automations using natural language. Zapier AI will also supercharge your workflow with suggestions, field population and even custom bots that can carry out tasks for you.

New beta features are being developed all the time, making Zapier AI an exciting tool for getting things done. Here’s what it can do for you.

This article was correct as of March 2025. AI tools are updated regularly and it is possible that some features have changed since this article was written. Some features may also only be available in certain countries.

What is Zapier AI?

Founded in 2011, Zapier is a productivity tool that helps you create workflow automations (called Zaps) across several apps. It’s designed to take care of repetitive tasks, ranging from data entry and document summaries to meeting reports and marketing emails.

In 2023, Zapier announced that it was working on integrating AI into its suite of products, to make it quicker and easier to get things done. These features are wide-ranging, from contextual content suggestions to custom chatbots. One of the most powerful is an assistant which can create code-free workflow automations based on natural language instructions.

Zapier AI works with a number of popular cloud-based services, including Slack, Google Docs, Dropbox and ChatGPT. This makes it a powerful tool for individuals and businesses to streamline everyday processes.

What can you use Zapier AI for?

Zapier’s main function is to create automations across more than 7,000 web apps. These can be simple, singular tasks or complex, multi-step integrations. For example, you can create a Zap that generates a draft response to Gmail emails using ChatGPT. Or you can build one that takes form responses from Google, uses that data to create contacts in Hubspot and sends a Slack message informing your boss.

What makes the AI integration so powerful is how it streamlines this process. Using Copilot, Zapier’s AI-powered workflow assistant, you can generate automations and create custom actions using natural language prompts. You don’t need specialist coding knowledge. This prompt automation can also be used to populate cells in a table: instead of working with complex formulae, you can tell Zapier AI what information to pull in, what to do with it, and how to format it – all in plain English.

If you’re more of a visual learner, you can use Zapier to map out workflow funnels and diagrams. The AI will offer contextual suggestions of which apps could be integrated and where. Zapier AI can also be used to analyze and summarize data, whether that’s in spreadsheets, documents or messages.

Then you’ve got the bots. Zapier AI can be used to create custom chatbots for your team or your customers. Built on OpenAI’s GPT-4o mini model, these can be trained on knowledge sources relevant to your business, including websites, files and tables. You can control chatbot logic, too, allowing you to address queries and collect leads.

You can also create bots for yourself. Zapier Agents work as custom teammates that carry out specific tasks for you and learn about your business as they do so.

What can’t you use Zapier AI for?

As effective as Zapier AI is at creating automations, it fundamentally follows the logic of your workflows. Even when integrated with other AI tools that can execute evidence-based reasoning, such as ChatGPT, Zapier can’t make complex decisions on your behalf. It isn’t a replacement for human judgement.

While Zapier can summarize the sentiment and contents of documents and data pulled in from various sources, the depth of its analysis is relatively limited. It’s not designed to deliver expert business intelligence insights

Similarly, while Zapier’s support chatbots are powerful tools when trained on business data, their abilities aren’t a replacement for proper human customer support.

How much does Zapier AI cost?

Zapier has several tiers of workflow automation plans, to suit different users and usage limits.

The Free tier includes unlimited Zaps and access to the AI-powered Zap builder. However, if you need multi-step Zaps or access to unlimited premium apps – which include the likes of Shopify, Salesforce and Zendesk – you’ll need to upgrade.

The Professional tier starts at $29.99 / £23.69 / AU$48.35 per month and is designed for individuals. For businesses that need up to 25 users, the Team plan starts at $103.50 / £81.76 / AU$166.88 per month.

You can save 33% on a monthly subscription by paying annually. Zapier also offers Enterprise pricing on request.

Other features are available as add-ons. These include chatbots. There’s a free option for trying out the AI chatbot functionality. Then there’s a Pro plan for individuals ($20 / £15.80 / AU$32.25 per month) and an Advanced plan for teams ($100 / £79 / AU$161.24 per month).

Where can you use Zapier AI?

Zapier AI is a cloud-based service that’s available via its web interface. There isn’t a dedicated desktop or mobile app.

Is Zapier AI any good?

We reviewed Zapier as part of our round-up of WFH apps. We praised the way that it “works seamlessly with thousands of leading apps and platforms” and welcomed the fact that it didn’t require any coding knowledge.

Since our review, Zapier has rolled out a wider catalog of AI integrations. In a more recent test, PC Mag praised how intuitive and simple Zapier is to use, noting that its Copilot assistant makes it easy to get started with workflows. It also found that the AI Chatbot functionality works well, with the best results achieved when you follow Zapier’s instructions to set up a bespoke bot.

The only drawback of note is that Zapier doesn’t offer mobile or desktop applications. With a straightforward interface and generous free tier, there are few reasons not to give Zapier a try and see if its AI-powered automations can make you more efficient.

Use Zapier AI if...

You want easy cross-platform automation

Zapier AI lets you build multi-step workflow automations across more than 7,000 apps. And thanks to its Copilot assistant, you don’t need any coding knowledge: just describe what you want to happen in natural language.

You want to make custom chatbots

Zapier AI allows you to build custom support chatbots. Based on OpenAI’s GPT-4o mini model, it can be trained on business data to generate relevant responses, while logic can be used to collect leads.

Don't use Zapier AI if...

You want human-free management

Zapier uses AI to make your workflow more efficient, but human input is still required to connect apps and set out the logic for it to follow. It can’t execute complex decision-making tasks alone.

You want in-depth business insights

Zapier AI can rapidly process and summarize the contents of documents, tables and other sources of information pulled in from different apps, but it’s not designed to offer in-depth business insights or data analysis.

Also consider

Asana AI is a productivity toolkit that’s designed to streamline task management and team collaboration. Like Zapier, it integrates with popular cloud-based apps and lets you build code-free automations in natural language. It also has a chatbot that can offer insights and suggestions.

is a productivity toolkit that’s designed to streamline task management and team collaboration. Like Zapier, it integrates with popular cloud-based apps and lets you build code-free automations in natural language. It also has a chatbot that can offer insights and suggestions. Make AI is another automation platform. It uses a drag-and-drop interface to build workflows. It also supports the integration of tools such as ChatGPT, which can provide summary insights, generate content and help you to make better decisions.