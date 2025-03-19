Jupitrr AI will enhance your short, talking-head videos by letting you overlay a host of useful and fun elements such as subtitles, emoji, images and animated GIFs.

The aim is to turn what could be a bland video into something dynamic and compelling that will capture people’s attention, especially when viewed on social media.

This could lead to more views and help you to better get your message across without needing to spend ages manually editing such videos yourself. Let’s check it out.

This article was correct as of March 2025. AI tools are updated regularly and it is possible that some features have changed since this article was written. Some features may also only be available in certain countries.

What is Jupitrr AI?

Jupitrr AI is a small company consisting of just three co-founders and a developer. Its aim is to enable other small businesses to grow by providing a way to turn simple, easy-to-shoot talking videos (those which can be produced by pointing a phone camera at someone and hitting record) into potentially viral content by letting you add B-roll footage.

For those who don’t know, B-roll is supplementary footage used to enhance the main shoot and, in the case of Jupitrr AI, this means using AI to transcribe a video in order to add subtitles. You can then highlight text and add various elements such as a generated image or video, a GIF or image/video of your own. You can generate text overlay as well.

With a new set of Magic Edit features available in beta, Jupitrr can also use AI to analyse videos to automatically add emoji, royalty-free stock videos and images, animated GIFs and pictures from the web in the appropriate places. AI background music can be added too along with transitions and AI-generated hook text.

The result in each case is a snappy, fast-paced, video packed with information that enables viewers to better follow your train of thought. You can also use Jupitrr to create videos from your audio if you don’t fancy recording a talking head.

What can you use Jupitrr AI for?

Jupitrr AI is mainly aimed at letting you produce videos that can be used on social media, whether that’s Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook, X or any number of alternatives. You can automatically resize your videos to fit the various platforms, meaning your explainers can be used just about everywhere.

But while Jupitrr is targeted at businesses, there’s no reason why it can’t be used by any individual with something interesting to say.

By adding subtitles, it means viewers can follow a video with the sound down, ensuring more eyes will be on the footage. And by allowing your own logo or watermark on a video, you can better reinforce what you’re about.

Since Jupitrr introduces other elements such as emoji and images at the relevant points in a video, it can increase engagement, making it a great tool for marketers and anyone looking to sell a product (the company suggests it would be great for authors, for instance). It could be used for snappy training, educational or motivational videos.

What can’t you use Jupitrr AI for?

Jupitrr isn’t intended to be a general video-editing tool. You’re able to use B-roll features to enhance your footage but you can’t start moving sections of video around or use tools such as zooming and cropping.

If you want to do that kind of thing, you should either edit beforehand or export the video so that you can make tweaks in a third-party package later.

Jupitrr can’t be used to create videos from text either. You will need some pre-recorded video or audio to make use of it.

How much does Jupitrr AI cost?

You can use Jupitrr for free and this will allow you to transcribe five minutes of footage and produce a video that’s a minute long. It will allow you to use GIFs and stock images and video from Pexels, generate images and videos, generate text overlay and add subtitles too.

If you jump on to the paid-for tiers, however, you will get much more. The Starter offering costs $10.80 / £8.34 / AU$17 and it lets you produce videos of up to 10 minutes at 1080 HD while using stock image and video from iStock. There’s a Creator tier for $13.20 / £10 / AU$21 which boosts video to 30 minutes and exports Studio-quality footage and a Pro tier for $25.20 / £19 / AU$40 which offers 2K video. Discover your options in greater detail on the Plans & Features page.

Where can you use Jupitrr AI?

You can use Jupitrr AI on the web by going to Jupitrr AI. There are no app options as yet.

Is Jupitrr AI any good?

Jupitrr AI can feel a little slow at times but it certainly has a great feature set and with a bit of time spent playing around, you can get it to generate some impressive social media friendly videos. You can tweak the style, font and size of captions, edit the subtitles in case there’s an error (we’ve found the transcription to be rather accurate, though) and add some high quality B-roll. But the best is on its way.

The Magic Edit functions which remove the need for manual editing are a great step in the right direction, making producing videos even easier and faster. And some of the proposed features such as AI chart and AI graph B-roll, split screen and a favourites folder will really enhance this product. It’s definitely worth checking out.

Use Jupitrr AI if...

You want to save time enhancing your video footage with quality subtitles and use B-roll footage.

You need to enhance your social media presence with snappy, attention-grabbing videos.

You’d like access to royalty-free images and not worry if you’re breaching copyright.

Don’t use Jupitrr AI if...

You don’t have any pre-recorded video or audio footage and want to create footage using text prompts alone.

You want to create videos longer than a minute but don’t want to pay for the privilege.

You don’t use social media or make training videos – this package is mainly geared towards that use.

