This superb Black Friday antivirus deal from Bitdefender saves you up to 70%

We've already ranked Bitdefender as one of the best antivirus providers out there, so it only makes sense to take advantage of this with its freshly announced Black Friday Antivirus deals.

This particular deal saves you a huge 70% off a full year of protection, of up to five devices. From an iPhone to a MacBook Pro, yours and your family's devices will be protected until the end of 2023 for as little as $17.99 for the entire year. (opens in new tab)

It also throws in useful extra features such as a basic VPN, a password manager as well as device optimization so you can be protected across the internet, as well as on your devices.

All three of Bitdefender's plans aim to protect your device in one way or another, but this offer does end on the 14 December.

Bitdefender's antivirus deals with 70% off:

(opens in new tab) Bitdefender Total Security: $94.99 $28.50 at Bitdefender (opens in new tab)

Save 70% Takes Bitdefender's virus protecting abilities and makes it available for Mac, Android & iOS. Covers five devices with the one sub to protect your home's computers and mobile devices - so this is definitely the best value for your money.

(opens in new tab) Bitdefender Internet Security: $84.99 $25.50 at Bitdefender (opens in new tab)

Save 70% - Bitdefender's Internet Security adds features like parental control and privacy firewalls. It can protect up to three PCs, making it great value for families or multiple account users.

(opens in new tab) Bitdefender Antivirus Plus: $59.99 $17.99 at Bitdefender (opens in new tab)

Save 70% - Not only does Bitdefender's base-package have plenty of features, it's also straightforward to use and has very accurate malware blocking. Bitdefender Antivirus Plus is affordable protection for your PC.

Why do we think Bitdefender is the best antivirus?

Bitdefender is a package that looks out for any potential attackers on your devices, while keeping guard as you browse the internet. it has powerful anti-malware and spam detection tools as well, but it's also incredibly easy to set up and use while having minimal impact on the performance of your devices.

If you have a family and you want to have their devices protected as well, you'll find it difficult to find an anti-virus package as good as Bitdefender.

Below we have listed our top five reasons for why we consider this antivirus software to be the best:

While we can't see the price of the plans dropping much further over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we'd recommend signing up to one of the Bitdefender plans that best suits you before they end on December 14.

