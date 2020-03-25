The best online casinos in 2020: which ones can you use in the US?

You might’ve heard that it’s impossible to gamble online in the US. But that’s something of a misconception. Although the American statutory system certainly isn’t as friendly to online casinos as most other countries are, there are still plenty of states that regulate rather than forbid the activity.

In this article, we’re going to count down the eight best online casinos which accept customers playing from the US. Remember that because many betting sites operate in a legal grey area, scam sites and abuse are both fairly commonplace. By only playing with funds you can afford to lose and sticking to the reputable providers recommended below, you’ll be better off.

And if you're still not sure about legality of online casinos and how they operate, drop down to the bottom of this page for more information on that front.

The 8 best online casinos 2020:

(Image credit: Intertops)

Reputable online casino with a wide variety of game styles

Some heft welcome bonuses

Consistent customer service record

Download for offline play

Niche sports betting available

Withdrawal process only begins after 48 hours

Chip transfers are complicated

Over the years Intertops has built up a solid reputation. Originally founded as a traditional brick-and-mortar casino in 1983, Intertops first launched as a website in 1998 and is now run from the small island country of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

With only a handful of exceptions for specific states, Intertops happily accepts players from the USA who can use the site to wager on sporting events, classic casino games, and exciting slot machines. But poker is probably the jewel in the Intertops crown, with different betting levels available beginning all the way down at 2-cent blinds and going all the way up to no-limit games for high rollers.

Intertops games are noted for their regularly-updated bonus offers which reward loyal customers as well as new ones.

(Image credit: BetOnline)

US-friendly casino with major poker tournaments

Fast payout system

Plenty of active players to compete with

No restrictions on US players

Regular tournaments

No poker heads-up display (HUD) restrictions

Some high minimum withdrawal amounts

Looking for the best place to play poker online in the US? BetOnline Poker is an excellent option. There’s nothing quite like taking part in a live game with other players, and BetOnline has hundreds of no-limit ten-seater tables so you’re sure to find an exciting match.

Thanks to Bitcoin support and a fast deposit and withdrawal system, getting hold of your BetOnline winnings could hardly be easier. And, of course, poker isn’t all this online casino is good for. You can also use BetOnline to try your hand at other traditional casino games or sports wagering.

(Image credit: Vegas Casino Online)

US-friendly casino offering dozens of poker game styles

Reputable platform with a long history

Plenty of poker game variations

Huge welcome bonuses

Preview games for free

Lacks live table games

Bonus funds subject to wagering rules

Downloadable version doesn’t work as well

Founded back in 1999, Vegas Casino Online has one of the longest track records of any online casino that accepts customers in the USA. Over the course of that long history, Vegas Casino Online has developed a reputation for doing business fairly, which is a big plus in an industry where scams and predatory sites cause major headaches for players.

Video poker aficionados are sure to appreciate Vegas Casino Online’s extensive selection of poker variants. Nearly 30 unique play options are available, including All American and Deuces Wild. If poker isn’t your thing, you can stick to other traditional table games such as craps and roulette or explore Vegas Casino Online’s selection of slot games.

Although Vegas Casino Online lacks cryptocurrency support, you can deposit using credit cards, wire transfers, and e-wallets. It’s worth noting that Vegas Casino Online isn’t particularly fast at processing withdrawals, with an advertised two-week maximum processing time.

(Image credit: Red Dog Casino)

Great online casino for playing on the go

Restrict your account to prevent problem gambling

Gamble on your mobile

Fun design style

Restrictive deposit minimums

Promotions come with high wagering requirements

With support for all sorts of mobile devices including iPhones, tablets, and Android smartphones, Red Dog Casino is the ideal site to play on if you don’t want to be restricted to your computer while betting. You can choose between slot, poker, table, and specialty games. Not all of these are optimized for mobile play, but the majority will look just as good on your iPhone screen as they will on a desktop.

If you’re concerned about habitual gambling or losing too much of your time to online casinos, you can restrict your Red Dog Casino account through deposit limits and timeout counters. One major downside of this online casino is its high deposit minimums, which, for some payment methods, is as high as $150.

(Image credit: 888 Tiger Casino)

A casino with a wide range of different slot games

Supports secure cryptocurrency payment methods

Large range of slot games

More than one welcome offer

3D games feel like you are in a real casino

No streamed games

Some games look dated

Offshore designation means limited legal protection

Bonus withdrawal can be complicated

Operating from the Dutch Caribbean Island of Curacao, 888 Tiger Casino is a straightforward online casino that happily accepts players from the USA. If you’re looking for a good place to wager on slot games, 888 Tiger Casino could be the right option for you as it offers hundreds of different slot options divided into 3D slots, video slots, and i-slots. Although 888 Tiger Casino is probably best known for its slot offerings, with this site you’ll also be able to access video poker and a range of traditional casino table game variations.

Even better, when you first sign up you can choose between several welcome bonuses including a 300% Bitcoin deposit bonus and 88 free spins on the “Catsino” slot game. But be warned, like other online sites, 888 Tiger Casino places strict wagering requirements on bonus funds so withdrawing them won’t be straightforward.

(Image credit: Wild Casino)

An exciting new venue where you can wager online

Works on all major mobile platforms

Big welcome bonus

Rewards crypto deposits

Entertaining live dealer games

Only one free withdrawal per month

Slow customer support response times

Significant bonus wagering requirements

Launched in 2017 and headquartered in Panama, Wild Casino accepts players from around the world, including the USA. It might not have been around quite as long as some of the other platforms in this list, but thanks to its big bonuses and diverse games list, Wild Casino is undoubtedly one of the most 'fun' casinos online today.

All the classic casino games you know and love are here such as roulette, blackjack, and baccarat. However, if you prefer a more human touch Wild Casino’s six live dealer games are certain to keep you entertained.

(Image credit: BetMGM Casino)

A modern casino with great offerings for sports fans

Operated from within the USA

Bet on sporting events

Withdrawals could be faster

Interface could do with an update

BetMGM’s broad selection of video slots, table games, and other exclusive wagering options are fun to play thanks to attractive design elements from the likes of developers IGT and lightningbox. If you’ve visited the Las Vegas strip before, you’re probably familiar with the MGM Grand. Well, BetMGM is the New Jersey offshoot of the MGM Resorts company, designed to take advantage of New Jersey’s efforts to deregulate online gaming.

The really cool thing about BetMGM Casino NJ is that you can use it to bet on thousands of different sporting events, as well as regular casino games. NBA, Premier League soccer, NFL, and other major leagues are covered in detail through the sportsbook section of the site and it could hardly be easier to make a combo bet on your favorite events, should you wish to.

Most of the casinos covered in this article are based offshore. BetMGM Casino NJ stands out because of its onshore designation, which means you can be confident of getting your money back, should you win big.

(Image credit: Win A Day)

A top-of-the-line casino with awesome crypto support

Multiple cryptocurrencies supported

Good-looking 3D games

Penny slots for smaller wagers

Slightly dated interface

Minimum $25 deposit amount

Some slot games could do with a redesign

Win A Day is brought to you by the same people who own Slotland and Cryptoslots, two of the better known US-friendly online casinos. Although these three casinos have a relatively low number of game types, they stand out for their support of cryptocurrencies. At Win A Day, you can pay with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, or Litecoin, which is ideal if you want to make transfers instantaneously or keep your identity protected.

Beside daily tournament prizes, Win A Day gives new customers the chance to access up to $500 in bonus bets through a 100% deposit matching promotion. Of course, although this is a fun pot of virtual money to play with, the 25x wagering requirement attached to it means there’s little chance you’ll be able to withdraw any bonus funds.

Are online casinos legal in the US?

The history of gambling in the USA is long and its status remains confusing thanks to numerous pieces of state and federal legislation that have been introduced over the years.

Before 2011, most online casinos fell foul of a 1960s Wire Act but, in 2011, the Department of Justice released a memo stating their view that only sports wagering services should be considered illegal under that law. That meant that individual states could pass legislation to permit online casinos as long as they didn’t offer sports betting.

Thus far, Delaware, Nevada, and New Jersey have all passed such legislation and more states are expected to follow suit. And you can read our dedicated guide to see in what states it's legal for online sports betting.

How do online casinos work?

Online casinos aren’t all that different from their brick-and-mortar counterparts. These are online platforms where you can wager money on sporting events or take part in traditional games such as blackjack, roulette, and poker.

When you gamble on a sporting event, the odds you accept will determine how much you get back if the outcome you bet on occurs, and advanced algorithms are used to ensure the house keeps an advantage. Digital versions of regular table games rely on random number generators which means the payout percentage stays constant in the long run.

What games can I play on online casinos?

The games on offer vary from casino to casino, but you’ll normally find a large variety of slot machines, traditional table games, digital table games, and scratch-card style lotteries.

The chances of breaking even or winning changes significantly depending on the type of game you go for, with slot machines typically having some of the lowest payout percentages

Another option is to play a live-streamed table game through an online casino where you and other players bet on the outcome of a physical table game run by a normal dealer.

Can online casinos be rigged?

Frankly put, like any kind of gambling, the games run by online casinos can certainly be rigged.

However, as long as you stick to large regulated websites and bookmakers, the chances of getting caught out by a rigged game are very low. All the same, game manipulation can occur in many different ways. For example, digital slot machines can be set up so they never hit advertised jackpots no matter how many times they are run, and there have even been cases in the past of dealers intentionally rigging the card decks used during live-streamed table games.

It’s worth noting that there’s a difference between “rigging” and “house advantage”. Every online casino game is set up to favor the casino over you. That means, in the long term, almost every online casino player will lose money.

Gambling responsibly

You probably don't need us to tell you that any form of gambling comes with serious risks and should never be undertaken as a silver bullet to solve your financial troubles. It's worth remembering the phrase...the house always wins!

If you suffer from a gambing problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you give the National Problem Gambling Hotline a call on 1-800-522-4700 to discuss it with a professional. It’s so important to make gambling safer for yourself and loved ones.