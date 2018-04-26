Best cheap laptop bags and backpacks in Australia

If you’re still rocking that well-worn backpack with the dodgy zipper that saw you through high school or uni, it may be high time to consider upgrading. Bags with dedicated laptop compartments used to be the sole domain of tech accessory brands, however the prevalence of mobile technology has seen many mainstream manufacturers incorporate this as a near-standard feature, including the likes of North Face, Osprey and Pelican.

What this means is that you no longer need to have separate bags to carry your laptop and daily gear — you can combine the two functions into the one bag. The added bonus of a backpack with a laptop compartment is that it’ll typically sport a number of other pockets that can accommodate your tablet, smartphone, portable battery, hard drive, headphones, and numerous accompanying chargers and cables — while still having enough room left over for your gym gear.

While most laptop bags have an overtly masculine quality to them — which echoes the trend of backpacks in general — there are an increasing number of options available for women who want something a little more stylish for carrying their notebook.

Osprey Tropos

A brilliant all-rounder

Capacity: 32L capacity | Material: 420HD nylon | Construction: 20mm webbing hipbelt, heat-embossed slash pocket, blinker light attachment | Sleeves: padded laptop & tablet with separate zippered laptop access | Back panel: suspended mesh ventilation | Kickstand: yes | Weight: 1.2kg

Looks great

Floating mesh panel

Waist straps can flap when not in use

Whether your adventures take you to the boardroom or the outback, the versatile Osprey Tropos has got you covered. It boasts 32 litres of storage, with no less than three compartments — each with multiple pockets for organising gear — and two side pockets for carrying a drink bottle and umbrella.

It's been thoughtfully designed and is exceptionally comfortable, even under a full load. The zippered vertical pocket on the front, for instance, is perfect for stashing running shoes or sweaty gym clothes, while the laptop compartment is suspended above the bottom of the bag, with a hard wire frame beneath to absorb shock.

STM Grace Pack

Perfect for packing lightly

Laptop: most 15-inch laptops | Material: 100% poly main material; laptop lining 100% plush fleece | Weight: 0.6kg.

SlingTech protection suspends laptop from bottom

Understated design

'CableReady' system is just a hole for cables

Available in two attractive colour schemes — dark purple and night sky — the STM Grace is a compact carrier designed for women, and will accommodate most 15-inch laptops, a tablet, and your various other daily bits and pieces. While you can fit a pair of running shoes in there, it’s a tight squeeze that won’t leave room for much else.

Two deep pockets on the front, with individual sections in the top one for stashing your phone, pens, keys and portable battery charger. There’s also a ‘CableReady’ system that promises to be an ‘innovative cable routing solution’ — but it’s really just a reinforced hole between the front pocket and main compartment for passing a charging cable through.

STM Kings

Royal treatment

Capacity: 22L | Sternum strap: Flexible | Weight: 0.95kg

Twelve pockets

Lots of room for tech and accessories

No side pockets

With no less than 12 different pockets and two main compartments, the STM Kings is optimised for travelling packrats. You’ll have no problem stashing a full day’s worth of kit inside its depths, with plenty of room left over for your overnight accoutrement. It even comes with a separate pencil case-style bag that you can use for storing chargers, cables, or toiletries.

The CableReady system works well here. By sticking a portable battery pack in the designated pocket, you can route charging cables into the top and bottom pockets on the front of the bag, as well as to the rear compartment, taking advantage of the handy hooks along the sides to keep your cables from getting tangled.

There are zippered pockets on each side, which can just squeeze in a water bottle and collapsible umbrella, but aren't as accessible as standard open pockets.

Code Republic Danielle Luxe Tech Handbag

Fashioned for fashionistas

Pockets: Padded for 13-inch laptop and 10-inch tablet | Handle drop: 9-inches | Material: Genuine pebble leather

Great design that doesn't look like you're carrying a laptop

Lots of discreet pockets

Too big to replace an everyday handbag

Designed specifically for women, the luxury collection consists of premium handbags made from high-quality leather. The Danielle model boasts a lovely tan-coloured pebble leather exterior, rose gold accents, and a bright green-and-blue cotton lining. Inside, there’s a pocket that fits a 13-inch laptop, a smaller section for a tablet, and various other pockets and holders.

We’re disappointed that it can’t fit a larger 15-inch MacBook in the laptop compartment, but you can stow one in the main section if needed. However, it's beautifully designed and decently-priced for what it is.

Note that it’s slightly too big to replace your everyday handbag. If you’re using this for work, be prepared to have a second, smaller handbag for when you don’t need to carry a laptop around.

Pelican MBP25

Built to last

Capacity: 25L | Laptop pocket: 15-inch laptop | Material: 100D nylon shell; water-resistant coating | Straps: compression-moulded EVA shoulder straps

Water resistance

Lifetime guarantee

Tricky to get water bottle in and out of side pockets

Pelican's new Mobile Protect Backpack range consists of ultra-rugged 1000D nylon shells in three different sizes, but the main distinguishing factor is the water-resistant coating. While most bags offer some modicum of protection from the elements, Pelican’s new bags are designed to keep your pricey electronics dry even in the middle of a rain shower.

Another point of difference is the loop-and-lock zipper pull system, which is essentially a loop that you can clip the zipper into to make life a lot harder for pick pockets.

The MBP25 is the middle child of the lineup, and it’s deceptively light and compact, able to accommodate a spacious 25L of storage. There’s no shortage of pockets, including a well-padded laptop section that can fit notebooks up to 15-inches, a vertical pocket on the front and a small zippered pocket on the top that could stash your phone or sunglasses.

Incase City Compact Backpack

Modest and streamlined

Storage: 20L | Material: Polyweave blend; heavy duty 900D triple-coated panels | Back panel: padded air mesh back panels | Weight: 0.75kg

Looks very tidy

Fits a 15-inch laptop

Limited amount of pockets

iPad compartment misses out on plush lining

If you’re after something that’s smaller, simpler, yet easy on the eyes, the Incase City Compact is an excellent option. A single main compartment houses the well-padded laptop pocket with a luxurious faux fur lining — perfect for babying your 15-inch MacBook or other notebook.

The same plush fleece lining is present in the top pocket, which is large enough to stash your wallet and smartphone. Alas, the iPad compartment — which sits in the outer front pocket — doesn’t get the same royal treatment.

Once your electronics are stowed in the bag, there’s still quite a lot of room in the main compartment. Available in multiple colour options, the dominant tone is consistently repeated throughout the entire backpack.

Belkin Active Pro Backpack

When style is secondary

Material: PU-coated base fabric; durable 600D nylon exterior | Compartments: Fits 15.6-inch laptop and 10-inch tablet | Weight: 0.78kg

Deep side pockets for bottles

Padded pockets for laptops and tablets

Utilitarian design

The Belkin is all about practicality, with plenty of pockets for stashing your various bits and pieces. There are no less than three zippered compartments on the front, deep pockets on either side for stashing drink bottles and umbrellas, a secret zippered pocket on the rear, and a mesh pocket inside.

The unique, knapsack-style opening means everything goes into the bag from the top. This can be annoying if you’ve got something right at the bottom that you need to grab quickly, but it shouldn’t be an issue if you take advantage of the numerous outer pockets. The spacious main compartment comes with padded areas for a 15.6-inch laptop and smaller tablet or e-reader, and it can comfortably accommodate gym gear or a change of clothes.

Booq Daypack

The Tardis of backpacks

Capacity: 19L | Material: Water-repellant exterior | Weight: 0.8kg

Breathable back mesh system

Terralinq tracking system...

...which is awkward to use

Top flap is awkward at first

The Booq Daypack is deceptively compact. It doesn’t look like it can fit much, but it accommodates a 15.6-inch notebook in the dedicated laptop pocket, along with a spacious 19L main compartment. There are enough pockets — one on the front, two on the sides, and three inside — for you to organise things you need to access quickly.

The top-mounted zipper opening of the Daypack’s main compartment is a little unusual, resulting in a flap that needs to be opened in order to get to the bag’s contents. But it’s not a bad thing: because the two zipper pulls sit quite close to the back of your neck it makes pick pocketing far more difficult.

As with other Booq bags, the Daypack comes with a Terralinq serial number, which you can register against your details in case you lose your bag and someone’s kind enough to want to return it. The effectiveness of such a system is questionable — we’re looking forward to the day you can track lost backpacks the same way as a missing phone.

Incase Reform Tensaerlite Backpack

Made for the big MacBook

Capacity: 25L; fits 15-inch MacBook Pro | Material: 300D Ecoya main material | Weight: 1.05kg

Impact-absorbing, compression-moulded laptop cage

Lovely soft side pockets for your phone

Overly large main flap

Tricky to get into main compartment

Incase’s Reform TENSAERLITE Backpack sports a curious design that we liked and loathed in equal measure. It boasts a unique, compression-moulded laptop cage that’s specifically designed for the 15” MacBook Pro — and it's a supremely snug fit, with exceptionally thick padding that keeps it protected from all sides.

This is great if you have that particular laptop model but not so great if you’re rocking one of the hundreds of other notebooks on the market. Other compartments include two zippered pockets on either side (one of which features a soft, faux fur lining for storing your smartphone and other gadgets), and an internal pocket for your tablet.

Another polarising aspect of the Reform is the location of the single compartment’s opening, which is closer to the rear of the bag than normal. This results in quite a large ‘roof’ overhanging the front flap that means you need to work harder to get to the bag’s contents.

Booq Cobra Squeeze

Standing room only

Capacity: 12.9L capacity | Material: recycled PET plastic | Weight: 1.09kg

Water repellent

Unique design

Dedicated phone pocket may not accommodate newer smartphones

Small main compartment

The Cobra ‘Squeeze’ is an apt name as it's a tight fit. Despite its size, it can only hold 12.9L worth of stuff. The laptop sleeve is designed to fit a 15.4-inch laptop, but the top of our 15-inch MacBook was butting heads with the top of the backpack.

The design has been around for a few years, as the dedicated phone pocket can’t fit some current plus-sized smartphones. Our Galaxy Note 8 wouldn't fit with its case on. However, there are plenty of other pockets where you can keep your mobile devices and other easy-access items on the Cobra Squeeze, including a zippered vertical pocket on the front — although this one lacks the plush lining found in the dedicated phone pocket.