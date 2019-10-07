The best Capital One credit cards in October 2019

Credit cards seem like a great way to get the latest and greatest tech now and worry later, particularly with some credit card companies offering great perks and rewards, such as Capital One.

Capital One is one of the biggest names out there and has a great array of travel credit cards and others that offer tonnes of hotel miles, air miles, cashback on purchases/groceries/dining, fraud coverage and many more advantages.

If you have decided that a credit card is the way to go then you might want to consider Capital One credit cards. They actually reward you for spending large sums and many of its credit cards offer a $0 annual fee.

So now for the ultimate and burning question... which is the best Capital One credit card for you? You've come to the right place because we have got you covered as we have compared the best options just for you.

Best Capital One credit card for general use

Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card

$700 bonus value* | $95 annual fee (waived for the first year)

The Capital One Venture Rewards card is such an all-round stunner, that we'd happily recommend it whatever your needs. While its travel perks probably stand out the most (e.g. 10x miles when booked and paid via Hotels.com/venture, 50,000 miles after you spend $3,000 in the first 3 months) we also like the low annual fee and lack of foreign transaction fees.



Best Capital One credit card for cash back

Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card

1% flat-rate cashback | $95 annual fee (waived for first year)

In addition to the standard 1% cashback on purchases, the Savor Cash Rewards card gets even better if you love dining out. That's when the cashback gets jacked up to a mouthwatering 4%, while it's set at 2% back at grocery stores.

Best Capital One credit card for travel perks

Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card

$700 bonus value* | $95 annual fee (waived for the first year)

See above for more details - the Venture Rewards card takes its place as our very favorite Capital One credit card.

Best Capital One credit card for business use

Capital One® Spark® Miles for Business

$700 bonus value* | $95 annual fee (waived for the first 12 months)

Looking for a card to keep you topped up with air miles for business trips? Well this Capital One business credit card offers 50,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account - that equates to $500 in travel. You also get 2x miles on every purchase with your card with no blackouts or seat restrictions and no minimum to redeem.

Capital One credit card FAQ

Who is Capital One?

Capital One - otherwise known as Capital One Financial Corporation - has its headquarters in Virginia and is ranked as the 10th largest bank in the United States by assets. It specialises in credit cards, auto loans, banking and savings accounts.

The 2018 Card & Payment Awards were a great night for Capital One, with the company picking up top honours over several categories, including: Best Achievement in Customer Service; Best Security or Anti-Fraud Development; and Best Achievement in Treating Customers Fairly.

Do I really need a credit card?

Of course many people question if they even need a credit card.

Credit cards are a fantastic way to get what you want now and pay later, particularly when they come with an array of advantages and perks. However, these benefits can also come with quite serious disadvantages if the money borrowed isn't paid back in time.

These disadvantages can include a large fee along with a poor credit score, and this score will worsen the longer it takes you to pay back the borrowed money. The main problem with a poor or bad credit score is that it makes it much more difficult to borrow cash in the future.

You just have to ensure that you can afford to borrow the money, so you can afford to pay it back in full and on time. Credit cards can be very convenient and practical, but it's important to remember that they also come with several risks.

Also, due to the efficiency and utility of credit cards, you won't be needing hundreds - one or two is ideal.

Capital One credit cards - what's the main reason for getting one?

The rewards and perks along with the possibility to increase your credit score are the main reasons for getting a Capital One credit card. The credit card company offers an array of advantages, particularly if you travel quite a bit.

However, this isn't the only credit card that offers great rewards, several of their credit cards offer sign-up bonuses, fraud protection and many others. So that even if you aren't insisted in their travel rewards, they have plenty of other perks that can influence you.

And of course, getting a credit card in general can be a great way of building your credit score and getting a good credit score. This is done by paying the money you borrowed quickly and in large amounts.

Does Capital One do cashback credit cards?

It sure does. Of course they vary from card-to-card, but we've seen Capital One credit cards that offer up to 4%% back on spending, and some really tempting introductory offers, too.

We also like that, unlike some other credit card provider out there, there's often no rotating categories or sign-ups required to earn the cash back rewards. As if that isn't enough - cash back won't expire for the life of the account and there isn't a limit to how much you can earn.

Does Capital One do credit cards with travel point rewards?

Calling all jet setters out there, Capital One offers several credit cards that are ideal for you. These credit cards' rewards include miles that don't expire, cashback, transferable miles to all airlines and hotels as well as no foreign transaction fees.

