SensiGuard encryption tool review

With its selection of file encryption tools, a neat USB protector, and a beginner-friendly user interface, SensiGuard is right up there with the best file encryption programs we’ve used.

Although there are numerous options on the market, the best encryption software generally stands out because of its ease of use, advanced security, and extra tools. However, it can still be tricky to know what a reliable file encryption program looks like.

In our SensiGuard review, we take a close look at this popular file encryption program. At first glance, it appears to offer an excellent selection of tools, including advanced USB flash drive protection. We aim to help you decide whether or not it’s actually as good as it seems.

Plans and pricing

All users can try SensiGuard for free to determine whether or not it’s the right option for their needs. There are a number of premium licensing options, and all include product upgrades and free customer support for the first year.

Prices start at just $39 for a Personal lifetime license, which is available for use on a single computer. A Multi-PC lifetime license, which enables you to install the program on four devices, costs $59. Or you could go for a Business lifetime license, which costs $99 and enables you to install it on up to ten PCs.

Larger businesses that require more than ten licenses can get in touch with the SensiGuard sales team to discuss custom pricing. Various payment options are available, and there’s a handy 30-day money-back guarantee that you can take advantage of if you’re not satisfied with the program.

Features

The SensiGuard file encryption program boasts a surprising number of tools and features that go above and beyond basic file encryption. We’ve outlined a few of our favorites below.

We particularly liked SensiGuard’s USB flash drive protection tools. With these, you can encrypt files and folders on your flash drive, preventing hackers and other malicious parties from getting their hands on potentially sensitive information. All encryption uses the AES 256-bit algorithm, and you can only gain access by entering your private password.

Another great tool is the permanent file deleter. When you delete files from your Windows computer without the help of a program like SensiGuard, traces of them can remain on your hard drive. Deleted files can then be recovered using these traces, which could cause major security issues. By using a permanent deletion tool, you effectively eliminate the chances of someone recovering any removed files.

All files encrypted with SensiGuard are automatically compressed. This is a neat little feature, as it enables you to save space on your device. Compressed files are also easier to send, which is useful if you plan on sharing any of your encrypted information.

Interface and in use

To get started with SensiGuard, simply download the software from the company website. Take advantage of the free trial, which enables you to encrypt up to ten items or enter a license key to unlock unlimited use.

The user interface is tidy and attractive, and even the most technologically illiterate users shouldn’t have any trouble familiarizing themselves with it. To encrypt a file or folder, use the built-in navigator to find and select it. Hit the Lock button, and it will be encrypted in seconds. To decrypt, select a file or folder, hit the Unlock button, and enter your password.

Support

Unfortunately, SensiGuard doesn’t offer any form of live chat or phone support. The only way to get in contact with the team is to open a ticket through the online support center.

Fortunately, there are a number of different self-help resources. These include a selection of tutorial videos that are accessible via the website, along with a neat quick-start guide and a comprehensive user manual.

Security

Like any file security and protection program, SensiGuard naturally includes a selection of useful security features. For starters, all encryption is done using the 256-bit AES encryption algorithm, which is the US Government standard.

There’s also a powerful file deletion tool, which permanently erases all traces of a file from your device. Secure a wide range of file types on your computer or mobile storage device, and add a strong password to ensure no one can access them without authorization.

The competition

SensiGuard is a powerful file encryption program that’s designed for Windows computer users. However, there are a few alternatives you may like to consider, especially if you need to encrypt files on a mobile device.

One of our top choices for this is Folder Lock, which is specifically targeted at mobile users. There’s an attractive app that you can use to protect photos, documents, audio recordings, and various other file types.

Another great option is Cypherix’s Secure IT, which is backed by a suite of advanced encryption features. It boasts a similar set of tools to SensiGuard, but we’d argue that it’s even more powerful.

Final verdict

At the end of the day, SensiGuard is up there with the top few file encryption tools in the world. It offers the expected range of tools, including a neat USB flash drive protector, a permanent file deleter, and more.

On top of this, the user interface is attractive and easy to navigate. Encrypting files or folders shouldn’t take more than a few minutes, and you won’t need any special skills or experience.

If you want a powerful encryption solution that has a great reputation and a suite of advanced tools, SensiGuard is certainly worth considering.