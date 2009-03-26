Sitecom 63-in-1 Card Reader review

Gets the job done well enough, but not without slight flaws

For those of you who own a range of digital devices using several types of flash memory cards, a multi-card reader, such as the Sitecom 63-in-1 card reader, is a real boon.

It reads 63 types of card, including all the usual suspects such as SecureDigital, CompactFlash, MicroDrive and Sony Memory Stick. SDHC and SD High Speed are also covered, as are TransFlash, MicroSD and MS-Magic Gate. Some cards, such as M2, MMC Plus and CF XS, require an adaptor, which isn't supplied.

The Card Reader's integrated USB cable is clearly designed with the mobile user in mind. Unfortunately, the ratchet system keeping it tidy often fails to lock into place when extended.

Even so, this gadget does exactly what it says on the box. If you can tolerate a slightly rickety cable retractor, it's a worthwhile addition to your range of notebook accessories.