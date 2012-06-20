Kingston SSDNow V+ 200 480GB

While the HyperX drives fly the flag for Kingston in the performance/enthusiasts arena, the SSDNow V+200 480GB range is aimed at the business segment or "everyday business" as it proudly boasts on the box.

That's not to say that it isn't allowed for everyone else.

Because of the cheaper asynchronous NAND Flash memory Kingston uses, the SSDNow V+200 is cheaper than both its large capacity Intel SSD 520 Series and HyperX 3K cousins, but still suffers price-wise against some of its 480GB competitors.

Even in this high-capacity segment of the SSD market, pricing has lately got more competitive.

Having said that, with retail prices of around £430 (around $670), this V+200 480GB drive still manages to break the magical £1 per GB barrier by a fair old margin.

Kingston quotes sequential read/write figures of 535MB/s and 480MB/s respectively for the drive, something that was confirmed by the ATTO compressible data benchmark.

In fact, it turns out that these quoted speeds are a little on the conservative side; in testing we saw 552MB/s and 505MB/s for the reads and writes, respectively.

Vital stats

Form factor

- 2.5-inch

Capacity

- 480GB

Controller

- SandForce SF-2281

Memory type

- Asynchronous NAND

Interface

- SATA 6Gbps

Benchmarks

Although the SSDNow V+200 uses a SandForce controller like all the other drives test here, bar the Crucial drive (Marvell), it suffers against the rest of the drives as it's the only one using slower asynchronous NAND whereas the others use a mix of faster synchronous or Toggle NAND.

There's also the fact that higher capacity drives, those above 256GB, suffer from a serious drop off in performance

Incompressible sequential read performance

Incompressible sequential write performance

Random 4K read performance

Random 4K write performance