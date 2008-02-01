MSI NX8800GT-T2D512E-OC review

MSI has included a few nice touches to this card, but none do quite enough to make it rise above its rivals

With a modest 60MHz of overclock going on, the MSI OC model is also the cheapest among many of its rivals, and that's a good thing. Surprisingly, it's also the one card which, when accelerated to a 694MHz core speed, gave us the best Crysis scores too.

MSI's driver is splendid in that you can actually decouple the shader clock for tweaking, but since you'll want to upgrade to the latest reference drivers, it's also utterly irrelevant. What may well be of far more interest to you is that the game bundle that comes along with the board includes Colin McRae DiRT.

If prices do come down, then we may be tempted to pay a little extra for this card over a stock model, but unfortunately not the current £40 premium that's being asked. Close but no cigar, MSI fellows.

