A pricier option than most, but you are getting one of the larger and more versatile storage solutions out there

Available in capacities of between 1TB and 2TB, this drive is about twice the price of most rivals, but then it does include two hard drives rather than one.

The big advantage is that you can use RAID options for mirroring (automatically duplicating) your data across both drives, so it's a good choice for small business use.

The lack of printer server functions is a bit disappointing.