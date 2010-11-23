HP ZR30W review

HP's latest 30-incher is a masterclass in image quality. It's also expensive to the point of near irrelevancy.

Think about computing giant HP and we suspect images of corporate cubes leap to mind more readily than sexy screens. But there's no doubting the new HP ZR30W is an absolute stunner.

It's a 30-inch monster with a high-quality IPS panel and a monster resolution of 2,560 x 1,600. It comes with a massive price tag to match, of course. But if you want a large, high resolution screen with impeccable colour accuracy, you're going to have to pay for it.

The only problem for the HP ZR30W is Dell's U2711. Admittedly, it's three inches smaller. But it packs very nearly as many pixels, offers similar IPS technology and can be yours for over £400 less than the ZR30W. What's more, when it comes to usability and visual ergonomics, there is such a thing as a monitor that's too big. For some users, a 30-inch panel is precisely that.

Power consumption

Watts: maximum / approx 170cd/m2 – lower is better

HP ZR30W: 160W / 65W

Dell Ultrasharp U2711: 130W / 80W

Hanns.G HZ281: 79W / 32W