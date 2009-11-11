Novatech x1 gtx pro

Novatech is a UK-based company that makes gaming PCs and laptops. The X1 GTX Pro uses a generic chassis also used by other gaming laptop manufacturers, but it also manages to pack in a high specification for the money.

The screen is excellent. Standing out from its rivals, it features an 18.4-inch screen with a wider 16:9 aspect ratio. It's still capable of playing Full HD movies – with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels – but there's not as much vertical space onscreen as there is on a 1900 x 1200 resolution panel.

While this does make a difference when gaming, it is better suited to watching films, with the black bars at the top and bottom of movies proving less intrusive.

Gaming power is fantastic, with two range-topping Nvidia GeForce GTX 280M graphics cards set up in an SLI configuration. With 1024MB of dedicated video memory in place, 3D performance is astonishing, even putting the similarly specified Alienware M17x in the shade.

We found the latest games ran with ease, even in HD resolutions, with high detail settings.

Office performance is also impressive, with one of the fastest processors for laptops in place. Running at 3.06GHz, the Intel Core 2 Duo chip offers excellent power, further helped by 4096MB of fast DDR3 memory and a 128GB SSD (Solid State Drive) from which you can run the operating system and your games.

For files that don't need to be accessed quite so quickly, there's a 500GB mechanical hard drive.

The chassis may not be unique, but it's still reasonably attractive. The glossy finish proves remarkably resistant to fingerprints and scratches, and build quality is very good.

Despite the high performance components, the chassis remains cool to the touch at all times.

Noisy keyboard

The keyboard is one of the noisiest, but offers excellent comfort. The laptop uses an isolated style keyboard – with the keys protruding through individual holes in the chassis. The extra space between the keys makes it easier to type at speed.

Touch-sensitive buttons let you launch applications and control volume, and a set of customisable gaming buttons are also fitted.

Unsurprisingly at this price, features are excellent, with a Blu-ray drive, fast fixed and wireless networking adapters and an integrated audio subwoofer. There's also a fingerprint scanner, letting you swipe your finger to log into your Windows account.

The X1 GTX Pro is a decent gaming laptop and much cheaper than the Alienware. Although it can't match its rival for quality, design and all-round usability, this is still a machine we can easily recommend.

