FSC Amilo Si 1848 review

Just doesn't deliver when it comes to bang for your buck

Considering the fairly high price, the Amilo Si 1848 (£799 inc. VAT) from Fujitsu Siemens delivers fairly disappointing performance. However, this isn't enough to write it off immediately, as there's plenty to recommend this well-designed laptop.

Built in silver and black, an imitation brushed-aluminium finish around the keyboard adds style. The keys themselves aren't as firm as we'd like, but are responsive and comfortable enough for most day-to-day use.

At 2.8kg, it's also quite a mobile system. However, in our tests heat quickly developed on the right side of the chassis, affecting laptop use. A battery life of 200 minutes kept us working for just over three hours on the move.

A nice touch is the so-called Silent Mode, accessed by a button below the screen. Reducing power to the processor, the laptop runs cooler and avoids the need to draw extra air through the fan. As a result, it performs quieter for fewer disturbances.

Stunning screen

The strongest feature of the FSC is its 15.4-inch screen. The glossy Super-TFT screen coating ensures vibrant colour and contrast. Brightness is equally strong. The 1280 x 800-pixel resolution provides limited screen space.

Despite using Intel's latest Core 2 Duo processor technology, performance was poor. However, there is still ample power for the bulk of home office tasks. Our review unit was a pre-production model, so any bugs should be ironed out before its full retail release.

Storage space is comprehensive. With a 120GB hard drive, you're well equipped to store large quantities of music, photo and office files. For saving data externally, a dual-format DVD drive is included. With dual-layer DVD support, you can write up to 8.5GB of data per disc.

Poor 3D performance means only basic gaming is possible. This is common at this price range and won't hinder most multimedia use. For working with digital photos and videos, Adobe Photoshop and Premier Elements software is installed.

As is standard at this price point, wireless hotspots can be connected to using its built-in 802.11a/b/g Wi-Fi card. For working with external devices, a 4-in-1 media card reader lets you share data from digital cameras and smartphones, among others.

With limited performance in comparison to its peers, better options are available at this price. However, if style and screen quality are your main focus, then the Fujitsu Siemens Amilo Si 1848 is definitely worth a look.