Laptable 15-inch review

Laptop stands are an increasingly popular addition to the home users kit and this has to be the least hi-tech approach we've seen. Essentially, the Laptable is a small foldaway table with an adjustable lid so you can pitch your laptop at the right angle. With a variety of sizes on offer, we found it solid and reassuringly reliable.

Handy features

You fold out the legs, pitch the lid and place your laptop on top. If you like to add an external mouse, you'll find space enough for that too. This version even comes with a cup holder which, while useful, looks a little precarious to use in conjunction with your laptop.

Overall, what may look like a school woodwork project is actually a well thought out and executed design.