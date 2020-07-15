Mailchimp review

Comprehensive support options and a robust data security framework make us confident in recommending Mailchimp for businesses, both large and small.

For many people, Mailchimp is synonymous with email marketing. The platform is one of the most well-known providers of digital marketing services, and for good reason—it is an affordable provider with plans and options to suit all businesses, no matter what their requirements.

In our Mailchimp email marketing services review, we will look at the platform’s strengths and weaknesses, and compare it to competitors at both the freemium and boutique ends of the spectrum. After reading, you’ll know whether Mailchimp is the best email marketing service for you and your business.

Features

Mailchimp’s premium plans are feature rich and enable a successful email marketing strategy for all businesses.

When getting started, Mailchimp’s audience-building features help you grow your database and increase the number of potential customers you can reach. These features include custom sign-up forms and landing pages, digital advertising options, and a lookalike audience finder.

Once you’ve built your audience, Mailchimp offers features that will engage customers and drive interaction with your business. Designing engaging emails is easy with Mailchimp’s range of templates and drag-and-drop content studio.

Unlike its competitors, Mailchimp also provides a website builder and custom domain service. This is a unique addition that justifies Mailchimp’s claim that it is the all-in-one digital and email marketing solution.

Finally, Mailchimp offers a suite of features to tailor your marketing to your audience and customize your marketing strategy for each contact. List segmentation, custom tags, and predicted demographics are all tools that make every contact in your database unique.

Setup

Like most email marketing services, Mailchimp is a web-based platform.

Once you’ve created an account, you can log in on any device and immediately access all of your Mailchimp campaigns, analytics, and other tools.

The Premium plan also enables you to configure role-based access. This means that different members of your team can log in using their own Mailchimp credentials and can only access features and data relevant to their position. Role-based access is a powerful feature that makes Mailchimp ideal for medium and large-sized businesses, or for businesses where customer privacy is paramount.

Performance

Mailchimp is a powerful tool for customer relationship management.

Once you’ve designed your email campaigns, the platform provides a range of tools to optimize your digital marketing strategy and increase customer engagement and retention. A/B split testing, multivariate testing, advanced analytics and reporting, and behavioral insights make it easy to quantify success and see exactly what’s working and what needs to be changed.

We believe these advanced tools make Mailchimp a close to best-in-class performer. Multivariate testing, in particular, is an innovative inclusion not available with Mailchimp’s competitors.

Security

Mailchimp maintains a robust data security framework that gives business leaders confidence that their data, as well as that of their customers, is secure.

Mailchimp’s data security model is built around several pillars. These encompass physical security of data centers, application-level security including encryption of all sensitive data, internal IT security and background checks on all Mailchimp employees, and regular security audits and compliance checks.

Two-factor authentication is also available to help users secure their accounts and prevent unauthorized access.

In sum, these features combine to make Mailchimp one of the most secure email marketing services available.

Support

Mailchimp’s support options are best in class.

Not only do all paid plans include 24/7 online support, but business leaders can access tutorials, testimonials and success stories, and how-to videos. Mailchimp 101 is an online course that is custom-designed to bring users up to speed with the platform and ensure they can make the most of Mailchimp’s array of tools and features.

We also love the Mailchimp Presents section, which displays short-form series, films, and podcasts. This is a unique, entertaining inclusion that helps separate Mailchimp from many of its competitors.

Plans and pricing

Mailchimp has four tiered plans—Free, Essentials, Standard, and Premium—and like most email marketing services, the price is scaled depending on the number of contacts in your database.

The Free plan offers basic email templates, one-click automation, surveys, and a free website and custom domain. It is ideal for small businesses and single traders with small customer databases.

The Essentials Plans is for small businesses wanting to take the next step in improving their digital marketing strategy. It includes Free features, plus access to all templates, A/B split testing, and 24/7 customer support. The cost starts at $9.99 per month for a database of 500 contacts, rising to $74.99 per month for 10,000 contacts.

Meanwhile, the Standard Plan includes all previous features, plus advanced analytics and behavioral targeting automation capabilities. A database of 500 contacts costs $14.99 per month, while a database of 10,000 costs $99.00 per month.

Finally, the Premium plan is a comprehensive, all-in-one email marketing solution with advanced list segmentation, multivariate testing, and role-based team access. Phone support is also included. The Premium plan begins at 10,000 subscribers and costs $299 per month scaling up to $1,099 per month for 200,000 contacts. If you have a larger database, you must contact Mailchimp directly for a custom plan.

The competition

Mailchimp has both free and premium competitors.

Businesses looking for a zero-cost email marketing solution might want to consider alternate free products offered by Sendinblue, which enables you to send up to 300 emails per day for free.

If you want a premium email marketing solution, however, you might want to look at competitors such as Drip. Although it is more expensive than MailChimp, its wider range of custom templates and automated workflows might make it a better fit for some businesses.

Final verdict

We believe that Mailchimp is one of the best email marketing services available.

Several pricing options mean there is a digital marketing solution for businesses of all shapes and sizes. The range of features offered by Mailchimp almost guarantees your business will thrive when powered by Mailchimp’s email marketing tools.

Comprehensive support options and a robust data security framework make us only more confident in recommending Mailchimp for businesses, both large and small.