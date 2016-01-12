Ever fancied owning Mega Man's helmet? Now you can

Anyone planning their Halloween costumes super early? If so, here's a Mega Man helmet that you can actually wear.

The officially licensed Mega Man helmet replica from ThinkGeek, which is also listed as a collector's edition, even comes with battery-powered LED lights and costs US$159.99.

The whole thing weighs just over a pound, and if you happen to have a larger cranium, you can remove the top layer of padding for extra room.

But while it is something that you can wear and has multiple layers of padding for comfort, ThinkGeek does point out that it's only a replica and not an actual helmet that you should wear for safety reasons.

You can see it in action below.

Via SlashGear