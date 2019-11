Cool or crazy? OR BOTH?

Apple's new spaceship home is almost ready to land so the world can have more iPhone, iPad and Mac designs.

Tim Cook took to Twitter today to herald the Cupertino City Council's "unanimous approval" of the circular building.

If things go ahead as planned, we should be seeing the four-story, 64-acred, supposedly self-sustaining mothership around 2016.

