Advertisers can now promote videos on Twitter

Twitter has begun beta testing a cost-per-view sponsored video program. As part of the test, advertisers will be able to upload video content to Twitter and measure subsequent engagement.

The new program, Promoted Video, will allow advertisers to monitor the success of video campaigns beyond "favorites" and retweets. Analytics will include video completion statistics and performance comparisons between sponsored posts and organic videos.

Users should expect to see more video content in their Twitter feeds as the program ramps up, according to a Twitter statement. Twitter has been eager to provide a more diverse array of content to users' feeds. In June, Twitter began supporting animated GIFs, a capability Facebook has yet to adopt.

Twitter's content diversification

In addition to video, Twitter has been incredibly active in building out its mobile business. Last month, Twitter agreed to acquire mobile advertising startup TapCommerce for just under $100 million (around £58 million, AU$105 million). TapCommerce specializes in mobile retargeting and re-engagement advertising.

Twitter also rolled out mobile app promotions in July. The technology enables promoted tweets to include a link escorting users directly to the Google Play or iTunes App store.