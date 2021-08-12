Top tech conferences: The ultimate tech events and show guide

With the pandemic proving more stubborn than any of us hoped, many of the largest events and conferences will likely take place online again this year. Others have been pushed back to the autumn, in the hope vaccine rollouts will make in-person events possible again.

Either way, these are the places where wheelers and dealers in the world of technology meet to present new innovations and exchange ideas.

TechRadar Pro has joined forces with the tech PR industry to curate a list of national and international technology events and conferences.

Running an event? For information about adding your event to this list, please contact joel.khalili@futurenet.com.

SPOTLIGHT EVENT: National Small Business Week

September 13th - 15th, Virtual

This year, the Small Business Week Summit will focus on the renewal of the small business economy in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Why attend? Taking place in a virtual atrium, the event offers numerous educational panels on the tools and practices businesses can use to pivot in a new direction or set themselves on the path to recovery.

August 12th-13th, Virtual

Black Women Talk Tech (BWTT) is a collective of black women tech founders who have a unique understanding of the challenges black women startup owners face in the industry, but most importantly they understand the contribution of these innovators.

Why attend? Join over 2,500 investors, tech evangelists and founders for an exclusive virtual gathering of Black female founders in the tech world. Black Women Talk Tech empowers black women who are driving innovation around the world, within untapped markets that can unlock billion-dollar opportunities.

September 3rd - 7th, Berlin

IFA is Europe's biggest technology showcase, held in September every year in Berlin and attended by most of the major players in the industry.

Why attend? With many businesses avoiding the show last year due to the pandemic, it's possible IFA 2021 will yield a bumper crop of amazing and wacky tech.

September 7th-9th, Virtual

Thousands of makers across every industry attend Mendix World, the largest gathering of IT leaders and developers who are pushing the limits of what’s possible with low-code.

Why attend? Learn about the latest that low-code has to offer, build relationships, and spark new ideas to change the way you do business.

September 7th - 16th, Virtual

Speakers from Booking, GitHub, Hubspot, Shopify, Notion, Slack and other leading tech companies share industry insights and key trends for the next year.

Why attend? To create desired products and grow systematically, it's important to analyze what the fastest-growing companies have in common — what strategies and tactics have made them the best in their market. Join 1000+ product growth professionals and learn from the best.

September 29th, London

Running for more than a decade, the Mobile Industry Awards is a celebration of the most influential and innovation players in the mobile industry, from the boardroom to the grassroots.

Why attend? Book a table for a night of fine dining, networking and celebration of the achievements of the mobile industry.

September 28-30th, Virtual

DataOps Summit 2021 is billed as the premier professional conference dedicated to best practices, thought leadership, and technical education for the emerging domain of DataOps.

Why attend? Listen to keynotes from dozens of industry thought leaders, participate in hands-on training at the Learning Zone, where customers, partners, and industry peers will gather to learn, educate each other, and network with other professionals.

September 20th-24th, London

London Tech Week is a week-long celebration of technology innovation, housing various different technology-specific shows.

Why attend? At London Tech Week, there's something for everyone, with events on topics from AI and 5G to quantum computing, the future of work and more.

September 27th-29th, Virtual

In its 14th year, SpiceWorld is bringing together 6,000+ IT pros and hundreds of tech vendors for three jam-packed days of tech learning, networking and discussions around the IT world.

Why attend?

If you're in IT, this conference could be well worth attending. In a fully virtual format, this year’s event will feature 60+ tech sessions across key IT topics including security, cloud, virtualization, automation, software, and networking.

October 10th-14th, Virtual

SAG Digital is a long-running European conference that brings together software architects, developers and other software professionals.



Why attend? No matter what industry or programming language you work in, Software Architecture is something that impacts everyone in the tech world — and now that this conference has gone virtual, it's finally available to a global audience.

October 11th-14th, Virtual

For several years, the SAG has provided unparalleled information that software architects and aspiring software architects need to succeed in their roles. It also provides a forum to network and hear what other professionals have learned in real-world experiences.

Why attend? A selection of the best-known international experts will share their practical knowledge on the most important topics in state-of-the-art software architecture.

October 18th-20th, Virtual & Las Vegas

Technology & Services World (TSW) is an immersive virtual and in-person learning and networking experience, held by The Technology & Services Industry Association (TSIA).

Why attend? As new business challenges arise and the economy shifts, TSW delivers relevant technology services, sales, channel optimization and product content that will help attendees navigate the changes.

October 20th, Virtual

Learn the power and simplicity of the F# language. With talks and sessions chosen by developers for developers, this one-day online conference is the premiere gathering for the international F# community to come together, exchange ideas and meet like-minded people.

Why attend? Come learn the latest techniques and newest language developments from the world’s foremost F# experts, and forge relationships that will last for years to come.

October 24th-27th, USA

Money 20/20 brings together the world's leaders in payments, banking and fintech, so shouldn't be missed.

Why attend? From in-depth analytics sessions to keynotes from leading lights in the world of money, this show has it all.

October 27-28th, Virtual

Reuters MOMENTUM unites the global technology community to build a better society and advanced economy.

Why attend? MOMENTUM is a platform for technology innovators and pioneers to showcase insights and perspectives on how technology can positively shape the future.

November 1st-4th, Lisbon

At Web Summit, the main question is always: where next? At a time of great uncertainty, this question has never been more important.

Why attend? This large-scale event attracts thousands of attendees and tens of high-profile speakers. In the 2020 edition, Mark Cuban, Reid Hoffman, Serena Williams and Eric Yuan spread their wisdom.

November 2th-5th, Virtual

ScalaCon is a collaborative project brought to you by the folks behind Scala eXchange and Scala Days conferences. The November edition of the conference takes place over four days packed with 20+ talks, networking opportunities, virtual sponsor booths, and a safe space for talking about the Scala programming language.

Why attend? Scala is taking off and this is a great opportunity to learn more about it from top experts. Discover the functional programming language being used in industry by companies like Disney, Hootsuite, Netflix, Sony, AirBNB and more

November 15-17, Virtual

Discover real‑world applications of the Haskell programming language at the 10th annual Haskell eXchange, a 3‑day online conference with content selected by developers for developers.



Why attend? If you've heard of Functional Programming but haven't known where to start, Haskell eXchange's free "Novice Track" day is the perfect no-pressure way to learn.

January 5th-8th 2022, Las Vegas

The world's largest technology show makes a triumphant return to Las Vegas in 2022.

Why attend? CES is the platform from which the world's largest technology companies choose to launch their latest and greatest innovations. From the sublime to the ridiculous, it's all at CES.

Earlier this year

January 11th-14th, Virtual

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the world's largest technology show will be an all-digital experience in 2021, with no physical event taking place in Las Vegas.

Why attend? Beyond the fact CES ranks among the most high-profile tech events in the world, the shift to a virtual format will be a spectacle in itself. The organizers claim the show will be a "new immersive experience, where attendees will have a front row seat to discover and see the latest technology".

January 19th-21st, Virtual

IMPACT has now been running for more than 40 year, making it one of the longest-running enterprise IT shows out there.

Why attend? With digital transformation made all the more important by the pandemic, this show gives attendees insight into how best to navigate that journey.

January 20th-22nd, Virtual

Due to a steep rise in coronavirus cases in the UK, particularly in the capital, organisers took the decision to call off Bett2021. Instead, we have BettFest.

Why attend? This virtual event will showcase all the latest innovation in education technology (EdTech). With students forced to learn remotely, technology is playing a greater role in education than ever before.

February 9th-10th, Virtual

Datanova is a virtual conference dedicated to helping data professionals quickly unlock the value in their data and accelerate analytics.

Why attend? With twenty sessions and live Q&As planned, including a keynote from Bill Nye the Science Guy, this two-day free event has something for you - whether you’re a data engineer, data consumer or data leader.

March 16th-20th, Virtual

Taking place online, instead of sunny Texas, SXSW will be a little different this year. But the event will still be a celebration of the best technology, art, literature, music and cinema around.

Why attend? SXSW has a little bit of something for everyone, not just technologists. It also attracts some of the most high-profile keynote speakers around.

March 23rd-25th, Virtual

Priv8 is a virtual summit dedicated to covering all fronts of the privacy war. It's hosted by VPN provider Orchid and will feature keynotes from Edward Snowden and other privacy leaders.

Why attend? Attendees can expect to learn about how the pandemic has shifted the conversation on digital privacy, what developments experts will be focused on in 2021 and how regular people can join the fight for freedom while protecting their rights.

April 14th, Virtual

With Artificial Intelligence (AI) already revolutionizing aspects of our daily lives, there is no doubt that machine learning is redefining B2B marketing, sales and data. True Influence brings together some of the best minds in AI to share case studies and explore the future of AI in B2B.

Why attend? Experts from Google, Microsoft, SAP and Forrester will discuss the learnings and insights that enable machine learning to turn B2B data, marketing and sales into a revenue machine. Former late night TV host Jay Leno will close out the summit.

April 27th, Virtual

This year’s talks will discuss how remote teams have evolved their cultures of reliability, how companies have evolved their incident response plans, and how Chaos Engineering has helped teams evolve from traditional testing.

Why attend? With panel discussions, lightning talks, fireside chats, dance parties, pet slideshows and more, this won’t be like any other virtual conference. In addition to a list of industry experts, Emily Freeman, author of DevOps for Dummies & Jesse Robbins (aka the Master of Disaster), will be on hand to share their experiences.

May 17th-20th, Virtual

RSA Conference is a long-running event that brings the world's leading cybersecurity professionals under one (virtual) roof.

Why attend? The theme of this year's conference: resilience. Hear from industry leaders on how to place resilience at the forefront of your cyber strategy and prepare for security challenges of the new normal.

May 20th, Virtual

Snap Inc., the company behind Snapchat, will stream its partner conference this year, featuring a keynote address from co-founders Evan Spiegel (CEO) and Bobby Murphy (CTO), as well as other leaders from across the company.

Why attend? Hear the latest about new products, features, and partnerships across Snap’s AR efforts, platforms for creators like Lens Studio and Spotlight, and platforms for developers like SnapKit, Minis, and Games.

May 21, Virtual

Running Remote is one of few tech conferences dedicated to optimising the world of remote work - and it's more relevant now than ever.

Why attend? With remote working set to stay, perhaps Running Remote will be the most important event you attend all year.

June 1st-3rd 2021, Monaco

Datacloud Global Congress attracts circa 2,000 executives from the data centre and cloud industries, and not just because of the location.

Why attend? Keynotes, panels and roundtables covering a wide number of brand new topics reflecting current trends and market outlook.

June 1st-3rd, Virtual

Integrate brings together experts in the Microsoft Integration Space for a fully virtual conference. The 3-day event features speakers from the Microsoft Product Group and the global integration community.

Why attend? At Integrate, Microsoft Product Group members and MVPs deliver an update on all the relevant developments in the Microsoft integration space.

June 1st - 4th, Taipei

Computex is one of the largest technology events in Asia, with a particular focus on computing.

Why attend? The focus of Computex 2021 will be on 5G, AI, high performance computing (HPC) and cybersecurity - areas that will affect most businesses on the planet.

June 8th, Virtual

DeepSource Next is an annual virtual conference focused on the future of code reviews and the practice of writing good code. Listen to exciting product updates, keynotes, and panels featuring some of the most prominent people in the developer tools ecosystem.

Why attend?

Fireside chats with prominent engineering leaders and panels on the practice of writing good code.

June 15th-16th, Virtual

VOICE Global 2021 is a gathering of the voice tech community from around the world for an inside look at how brands are incorporating voice into their businesses.

Why attend? Hear from the major voice tech influencers and developers who are making an impact on the future of multiple industries worldwide.

June 17th, Virtual

Dublin Tech Summit Virtual will gather the most influential minds in tech and business from across the globe.

Why attend? Hear from 160+ speakers and connect with 5,000 fellow attendees from 60+ countries. There will be more than 80 conference sessions across 4 stages, covering topics such as space tech, emerging tech, growth and much more!

June 17th, Virtual

In these uncertain times, you might find yourself asking “What’s next for pro AV?”. At theAV³ event, AVNation, AVNetwork and AVIXA will seek to answer that question.

Why attend? The single-day virtual experience will cover topics like how AV can help teachers and students return to the classroom, how work-from-life impacts pro AV, and the best techniques for live streaming. AV³ is free to attend for qualified integrators, consultants, content creators, technology managers, and the like.

June 28th - July 1st, Barcelona

The world's largest mobile technology show traditionally comes to Barcelona a little earlier in the year, but has been pushed back to the summer as a result of the pandemic.

Why attend? Expect all the hottest mobile industry news from all the biggest players in the market. When it comes to mobile, there's nothing else like it.

July 13th-15th, London

Infosecurity Europe is up there with the largest and most well-regarded cybersecurity conferences in the calendar.

Why attend? In an industry characterised by constant change, it's vital to keep abreast of all the latest developments. Infosecurity Europe is designed to help you do just that.

July 31st - August 5th, Las Vegas

Black Hat is a long-running and highly technical show for security professionals.

Why attend? Receive the latest information in security research, development and trends in a strictly vendor-neutral environment.

August 5th, Virtual

The AV/IT Summit provides a place for all parts of the ecosystem to come together in an intimate setting to discuss how best to work together and enhance efficiences

Why attend? The event is designed to encourage networking and help foster new relationships - and you'll almost certainly learn something new.