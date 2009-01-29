Five's VOD service now works for Macs/Linux

UK broadcaster Five has moved to a flash-based system for its Demand Five service, meaning that it's now available for Linux and Mac users.

Five's online television on-demand service had previously used Windows Media Player, but the decision has been made to switch to Flash, allowing the service to reach a wider audience.

"Adopting Flash makes Demand Five accessible to more computers, more operating systems and consequently more users," said Five's Head of Digital Media, Jonathan Lewis.

First of many upgrades

"It's the first of many upgrades we expect to make to the service over the next 12 months," he added.

Demand Five launched back in July 2008, providing a 30-day catch up service for UK viewers that includes major US series such as CSI and the likes of Neighbours, Home And Away and The Gadget Show.

The service is also available on IPTV through BT Vision.