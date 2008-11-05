Five's Freesat arrival confirmed

Five will arrive on Freesat on 18 November – finally ending a notable absence on the platform.

Freesat is attempting to compete with other platforms like BSkyB's satellite service, DTT Freeview and Virgin Media's cable service, but it has had some notable absences in terms of channels.

Perhaps the most obvious of these is Five – the fourth major terrestrial broadcaster in the UK, but problems have now been resolved and its arrival on Freesat is 18 November.

Delight

"I am delighted that Five will be available to Freesat viewers," said Five's Director of Strategy Charles Constable.

"Our launch will support three of Five's objectives: to be universally available throughout the UK, to let viewers watch our programmes on the platform of their choice, and to enable as many people as possible to watch Five free of charge." Other Five-run channels such Five US and Fiver are also expected to appear on the platform, but no arrival date has been confirmed.