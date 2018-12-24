TechRadar's downloads advent calendar: get Auslogics BoostSpeed 9 free

The holidays are an expensive time, so we’re bringing you a special treat: a full, free Windows program to download every day until Christmas.
It's Christmas Eve! Behind the 24th door on our free downloads advent calendar you'll find Auslogics BoostSpeed 9 – a full optimization suite packed with everything you need to get your PC running smoothly again.
Auslogics BoostSpeed 9 scans and diagnoses your system with a single click, hunting for junk files that are cluttering your drives, and tracking down broken and corrupt registry entries.
- Download Auslogics BoostSpeed 9 and use license key Y2QSD-48577-FXPD3-9SL5R-43YJ2 to activate
Auslogics BoostSpeed 9 can also optimize your internet connection for faster performance, recover lost or accidentally deleted files, identify duplicate files, manage the programs that run when your PC starts up, and provide detailed information on your system components.
It can help protect your privacy too, with a secure drive wiper that overwrites 'empty' space on your drives to make it impossible to recover deleted files, and tools for removing cookies, temporary internet files and browser histories.
Download it free today and see what a difference it can make to your PC.
In case you missed it...
- Day one: Ashampoo Burning Studio 2018
- Day two: Ashampoo WinOptimizer 2018
- Day three: Ashampoo Uninstaller 6
- Day four: Ashampoo Photo Commander 15
- Day five: Ashampoo Snap 9
- Day six: Ashampoo Backup 2018
- Day seven: Ashampoo Undeleter
- Day eight: Ashampoo Music Studio 2018
- Day nine: Ashampoo Disk-Space-Explorer
- Day 10: Ashampoo Snap 2018
- Day 11: Ashampoo Photo Recovery
- Day 12: Ashampoo Photo Optimizer
- Day 13: Steganos Safe 19
- Day 14: Steganos Password Manager 19
- Day 15: mySteganos Online Shield VPN
- Day 16: Incomedia WebAnimator GO
- Day 17: Incomedia WebSite X5 Start 17
- Day 18: Digiarty VideoProc
- Day 19: Abelssoft MovieCut 2019
- Day 20: Abelssoft ScreenVideo 2018
- Day 21: Abelssoft SyncManager 2018
- Day 22: ASCOMP PDF Conversa
- Day 23: Auslogics DiskDefrag Pro