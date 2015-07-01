Microsoft accelerates pace with second Windows 10 update in 24 hours

Microsoft has added yet another build – 10159 – to the fast ring, just hours after unveiling a major build 10154 which itself followed 10130.

Explaining the rapid succession of builds, Microsoft's Gabe Aul said both 10158 and 10159 passed the evaluation and validation stages quickly enough to go on Windows Insider Fast Ring and be available to Windows Insider Programme users.

What's likely to happen is a fair few of the estimated 4.1 million users will be downloading both 10158 and 10159 at the same time, which may cause error 0x80246017 to happen. Aul suggests that users should reboot their computers if that happens and choose 10159 from the settings options.

What's new?

10158 brought some general user interface improvements and refinements as well as a number of tweaks - such as a dark theme, Cortana integration with Office 365 and a new Edge browser button.

10159 doesn't bring major changes but added over 300 (yet to be documented) fixes. Windows 10 launches on July 29, so Microsoft still has plenty of time to push a few more builds through the door.