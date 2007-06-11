Do we expect too much from Apple?

When Steve Jobs showed off Leopard at this year's WWDC conference , the reaction was immediate: Apple 's share price fell by 3 per cent. The stock market had spoken, and its verdict was more "boo" than "woo".

Has Apple become a victim of its own success because of its recent high profile launches? Perhaps the iPhone announcement has given it too much to live up to?

In a Tech.co.uk feature by Gary Marshall, we investigate whether we're expecting too much from Apple and examining if Leopard really does live up to its hype - CoverFlow and all. Read on...