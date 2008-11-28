UKTI boosts UK presence at CES

The government body UK Trade & Investment (UKTI), is offering six lucky British start-ups the opportunity of winning space at next January's Consumer Electronics Show in Vegas.

The UKTI's promotion, in addition to saving Brit entrepreneurs some much-needed cash, will also help in terms of providing networking opportunities and more.

TechRadar's own team will be scouring the halls of the Consumer Electronics Show from 8-11 January next year, bringing you all the latest news on new tech, gadgets and everything you will need to know about what to watch out for tech-wise in 2009 and beyond.

If you fancy a chance of sending your company over to CES, head over to the UKTI site to try to bag one of the six places available. If you win you get yourself an exhibitor pass and slot on the UKTI stand at CES Unveiled, the official press preview event, which our guys will of course be furiously liveblogging as it happens.