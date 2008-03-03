Blu-ray laptops coming from Apple and Dell

Apple and Dell are planning to release notebooks later this year that offer Blu-ray drives, according to numerous reports.

Now that Blu-ray has won the high-def format war and HD DVD is out of the picture, more companies are jumping on the Blu-ray bandwagon and starting to move into the next-generation of media technology. In a new report from the US,

Apple

and

Dell

could be leading the charge.

Power-hungry Blu-ray

However, some have cautioned that Blu-ray drives have proven to be quite troublesome for those looking for longer battery lives. In fact, Wired is reporting that the first-generation of Blu-ray players already available in notebooks are running out of juice halfway through a movie.

Regardless, both Dell and Apple have allegedly been courting Sony for Blu-ray drives for high-end notebook models in the hope that future generations will fix those battery issues, creating a more compelling reason to buy the computers.

The reports have neither been confirmed nor denied by Apple or Dell but, if true, look out for Blu-ray-equipped notebooks later this year.