Asus takes on Retina MacBook with limited edition ZenBook UX305

Asus has unveiled a limited edition version of its five-star-rated ZenBook UX305 that offers a sharper view of the content you're working on. With a 3,200 x 1,800-pixel resolution, the limited edition model comes with the same fanless Intel Core M processor architecture, but its 13.3-inch screen comes with a higher 276 ppi pixel density.

Priced at $999, only 200 of the ZenBook UX305 Crystal White Limited Edition models will be available to US shoppers directly from the company's website. As its name implies, the notebook will come with a matte white finish.

Faster speeds

In addition to the higher resolution display, the Crystal White Limited Edition ZenBook also comes with some improvements to the standard base model.

The processor has been upgraded to an Intel Core M-5Y71, which offers higher clock speeds than the Intel Core M-5Y10 processor on the base model with a 1080p screen. Intel says that the M-5Y71 has a clock speed of 1.2GHz and can go to 2.9GHz with turbo.

Storage capacity has also been increased. You can order the Limited Edition with a 512GB solid state drive, which is double what is offered on the base configuration. All configurations are equipped with 8GB RAM and weigh 2.6 pounds.

The competition

The Limited Edition commands a $300 premium in price compared to the 1080p model of the same Ultrabook. At $999, you're getting a QHD display that rivals Apple's 12-inch MacBook ($1,299).

The base MacBook comes with 256GB of storage. Unlike the MacBook, the ZenBook ships with a matte display, which should be better at reducing glare and reflection when working under bright lights.

For comparison, Apple's MacBook comes with a 226 ppi resolution. The 12-inch LED display has a resolution of 2,304 x 1,440 pixels. Another difference between the MacBook and ZenBook is that you will have access to more ports on the ZenBook, with three USB 3.0, Micro HDMI, card reader and audio jack compared to the single USB-C port and audio jack on Apple's notebook.

Asus confirmed that the Crystal White model will only be available to US customers. The company says that it has no current plans for a European release, but we speculate that those plans may change if there is high enough demand for the QHD screen.