6 productivity solutions that would benefit a 15-inch MacBook Air

At last! According to the rumour mill, Apple is readying a 15-inch MacBook Air. This is great news for fans of the company's larger laptops, and anybody who values having a ton of space on the desktop to be productive. Fingers crossed that it will come with a gorgeous 4K display to rival the Dell XPS 15.

It's been a challenging few years for productivity-focused Air owners who aren't prepared to trade the machine's portability to get hold of the heavier and bulkier MacBook Pro's Retina display.

As such, in addition to using an external monitor, you may have learnt a trick or two in your quest to get hold of more pixels. The question is: would such methods still come in useful with a larger 15-inch MacBook Air? Click (or tap) on ahead to find out.