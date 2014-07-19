12-inch MacBook Air with Retina Display may be delayed until 2015

The rumoured 12-inch MacBook Air with Retina Display won't arrive until late 2014, at the earliest, according to reports on Friday.

According to Taiwan's Economic Daily, the higher-resolution option was scheduled to go on sale in Q3 of this year, but supply chain shortages mean production has been pushed back.

Everything we know about the Retina MacBook Air

The report says a shortage of Intel's new Broadwell chips is to blame for holding up the process.

The 12-inch MacBook Air, which has been rumoured for well over a year now, is rumoured to have a refined design, new trackpad, a new battery layout as well as that hyped Retina Display.

On schedule

In better news for those seeking to add a MacBook Air to their gadget arsenal in the somewhat nearer future, the 2014 non-Retina 11-inch and 13-inch models are reportedly still on schedule.

Those devices will arrive in the third quarter, perhaps around the time of the iPhone 6 launch, according to reports.

Via 9to5Mac