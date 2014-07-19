12-inch MacBook Air with Retina Display may be delayed until 2015

The rumoured 12-inch MacBook Air with Retina Display won't arrive until late 2014, at the earliest, according to reports on Friday.
According to Taiwan's Economic Daily, the higher-resolution option was scheduled to go on sale in Q3 of this year, but supply chain shortages mean production has been pushed back.
The report says a shortage of Intel's new Broadwell chips is to blame for holding up the process.
The 12-inch MacBook Air, which has been rumoured for well over a year now, is rumoured to have a refined design, new trackpad, a new battery layout as well as that hyped Retina Display.
On schedule
In better news for those seeking to add a MacBook Air to their gadget arsenal in the somewhat nearer future, the 2014 non-Retina 11-inch and 13-inch models are reportedly still on schedule.
Those devices will arrive in the third quarter, perhaps around the time of the iPhone 6 launch, according to reports.
Via 9to5Mac