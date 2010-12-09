Wikileaks: 'We neither condemn nor applaud DDoS attacks'

Wikileaks has issued a statement regarding the recent spate of DDoS attacks on companies who are blacklisting the whistle-blowing site, distancing itself from what is happening.

In the statement Wikileaks says it has no relationship with the people behind the attacks, noting: "These denial of service attacks are believed to have originated from an internet gathering known as Anonymous.

"This group is not affiliated with Wikileaks. There has been no contact between any Wikileaks staffer and anyone at Anonymous.

"Wikileaks has not received any prior notice of any of Anonymous' actions."

Wikileaks hit worldwide infamy in November with the publication of 250,000 US Embassy Cables.

Reflections of public opinion

Online group Anonymous has targeted Mastercard, PayPal and State.gov in recent days with DDoS attacks on their websites.

One of the 'hacktivists' involved said about the attacks: "It is definitely an information war. The core principle behind it is [that] information is free, governments keep information to themselves, Wikileaks releases them to the general public and the war occurs."

Kristinn Hrafnsson from Wikileaks said: "We neither condemn nor applaud these attacks. We believe they are a reflection of public opinion on the actions of the targets."