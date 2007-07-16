Schoolgirl stabbed over row on Bebo website

It's emerged that a girl stabbed outside a Bristol school had been rowing with her attacker over the web. ITV News reported the 13-year-old had been attacked with a kitchen knife after the disagreement on teen social networking site Bebo.

The Year Nine girl was attacked outside the gates at Filton High School during the morning break. The puncture wound to the abdomen has been described as "not life threatening". A 14-year-old has been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to this morning's Times , "insults traded online culminated in threats of violence". Fellow pupils claim the attacker had been threatening the girl over the row, thought to involve a former boyfriend of the victim.