More people use MySpace UK than own a dog

Social networking emporium MySpace has announced its UK userbase has passed the 10 million mark. According to the social networking site, more people now use it than drink bitter, though we're not too surprised by that.

Even more unsurprisingly, London, Birmingham and Manchester have the most MySpace users. But what is incredible is that the UK version of the site only launched last April.

MySpace reckons more people use its UK site than own a dog. According to its stats there are some 10.3 million dog owners. And, for the record, there are 9.2 million ale drinkers in the UK.