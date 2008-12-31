Web pioneer honoured by Queen

A British pioneer of cyberspace has been honoured in the latest list of New Year's honours.

Professor Wendy Hall, founder of the 'open hypermedia system' and (more recently) of the Web Science Research Initiative (WSRI) with Sir Tim Berners-Lee, has been made a dame in the New Year Honours list.

Hall joined the University of Southampton computer science group in 1984 and became the university's first female professor of engineering in 1994.

The professor has fought long and hard for gender equality at the highest levels of academia and was made a CBE in 2000 for services to science and technology.

Web Science Research

In 2005 Hall became the first woman to be appointed senior vice president of the Royal Academy of Engineering.

More recently, Hall was a founder of the recently set-up Web Science Research Initiative (WSRI) with Sir Tim Berners-Lee, Southampton professor Nigel Shadbolt and MIT's Daniel Weitzner.

"I am thrilled to have been honoured in this way," said Hall.

"It is of course exciting for me personally and for my family, but it is also a tribute to all the people I have worked with in my career as a scientist and engineer both at Southampton and in the wider community."