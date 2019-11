The longer you look, the more tweets get tweeted

Flex those scrolling fingers - you're going to need them as you peruse this website that visualises how many Reddit votes, Tweets, Instagrams, Google Searches, Facebook Likes etc happen in a single second on the internet.

Say what you like about the internet, but it sure is a thing that exists all the time.

More blips!

Reading a blip takes a little bit more than a second, sure, but it's worth it.