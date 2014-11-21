Apple updates iWork for iCloud with more than 50 new fonts, toolbar tweaks

More fonts than you can shake a wooden... thing at

The arrival of OS X 10.10 Yosemite in September meant a new lick of paint for Apple's iWork productivity apps, and now the Cupertino company has turned its attention to their online counterparts.

Part of iWork for iCloud, the browser-based versions of Pages, Numbers and Keynote have been updated with more than 50 new fonts, and documents can now be renamed from the toolbar during editing, removing the need to back out to the file selection screen.

Additionally, all three apps now provide the ability to drag wedges from a pie chart, move and resize chart legends, and Apple has added support for a bunch of languages - including French, German and Spanish.

Keynote and Pages recieved a few unique updates of their own. The former now provides the option to hide the slide navigator, which could prove a boon for those using smaller screens, while Apple's word processing app has added the option to undo the deletion of section breaks.

As always, the new versions can be used in conjunction with files stored in iCloud Drive, Apple's answer to Google Drive and Dropbox, which is only available to users on the latest version of its Mac OS.