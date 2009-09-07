'Celebs' call for people to pay for downloads

An advertising campaign backed by British celebs will urge youngsters to pay for their downloaded material.

Boasting the likes of Tamzin Outhwaite, Noel Clarke and Nick Moran, the Connected to British Film and TV campaign is aimed at changing people's mindsets on downloaded content.

Pay fair

Moran, who starred in Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels many moons ago, is fronting the campaign.

"Every time you pay for a cinema ticket, a DVD or Blu-ray, or a legal download, it makes great British films happen and highlights the immense wealth of constantly emerging talent we have in this country," said Moran

"So you're the real stars of British Film and that's what the Connected to British Film and TV campaign is celebrating."

Research shows that only 39 per cent of 18-30-year-olds believe that they should pay for material downloaded online.

Via PA