Ask.com kills off Bloglines

Ask.com has revealed it will be shutting down its RSS reader Bloglines this October, some five years after it acquired the service.

Bloglines was the first online news aggregators around when it arrived in 2003.

Created by Mark Fletcher it helped users manage the 200 million blog articles on the web and was so successful it was bought up by Ask.com in 2005.

Just months after the buyout, Google announced its own new aggregator, Google Reader, and since then it has been a struggle for Ask to maintain a readership for the site.

Writing's on the wall

On its blog, Ask.com said about the announcement: "The internet has undergone a major evolution. The real-time information RSS was so astute at delivering (primarily, blog feeds) is now gained through conversations, and consuming this information has become a social experience.

"RSS is a means to an end, not a consumer experience in and of itself. As a result, RSS aggregator usage has slowed significantly, and Bloglines isn't the only service to feel the impact. The writing is on the wall."

On the bloglines site, it says that it will be officially shutdown as of 1 October 2010.

There's also a handy guide on how to port your feeds into an existing RSS reader before this date.