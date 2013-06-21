Alright, OK: Here's our first look at the official 'Jobs' trailer

Set to a thumping soundtrack, we have our first official trailer for the Ashton Kutcher-led Steve Jobs' biopic, "Jobs."

From a barefoot college student to exiled company founder to his triumphant return, the trailer runs the gamut of Jobs' highlights, including a revelatory moment when he sees Steve Wozniak's kooky invention: a computer terminal that hooks up to a TV from the display. Whoa.

In a snappy 2 minutes and 20 seconds, a scruffy Kutcher beds co-eds, yells "Get out!" to an employee who doesn't see the importance of typeface, glares into a mirror and ultimately delivers Jobs' "Here's to the Crazy Ones" speech.

Check it out below:

